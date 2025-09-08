ETV Bharat / bharat

'Trump's Goal Is To Create A Market For American Agricultural Products In India, Without Tariffs,' Says Agricultural Economist

Hyderabad: According to D Narasimha Reddy, agricultural economist and former professor at Hyderabad Central University, Trump's goal via the increased tariffs is to create a market for America in India. In an exclusive interview with Eenadu/ETV Bharat, he spoke on how the tariffs are a blackmail mechanism for America to dump their agricultural products in India without tariffs, their potential impact on the agricultural sector here, and more. Stating that the American claim of India indirectly helping the Ukraine war by buying crude oil from Russia is a lame excuse, Reddy opined that the Indian agricultural sector would fall into a deep crisis if India allows American products with relaxed tariffs, the way it has been over the past couple of years. Here's what he has to say.

ETB: Which sectors will be most affected by the increased tariffs by America?

Prof. Reddy: Up to 30% of our exports go to America. According to the 2024 estimates, we exported products worth about $90 billion. Of this, 30% is duty-free. The remaining 70% of exports is worth $60 billion. More than 30 per cent of these are marine products. Shrimp is the most common among these products, and a lot of it comes from coastal Andhra. With the newly imposed 50% tariff, it will be about 60 per cent on shrimp, which is very high. This will affect shrimp farmers and processing units in Andhra Pradesh, causing huge losses and decreasing employment opportunities. The processing units in Visakhapatnam are already facing the brunt of this.

ETB: What are the other sectors that may be affected?

Prof. Reddy: The jewellery and textile sectors would also be affected because of this. 40% of our country's diamonds and gold exports are to the USA. Earlier, the tariff was 2.1%, but now it has increased to 52.1%. This industry, located in places like Surat, Mumbai, Jaipur, etc., will be greatly affected, and employment opportunities will shrink.

Another major sector is textiles and apparels. With the latest increase, the tariff on these will be 63.9%. Tirupur, Bangalore, Noida, etc., will be most affected. Countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam will benefit as their tariffs are low.

ETB: How much damage is estimated to small industries and those that rely on more workers?

Prof. Reddy: It is estimated that it will affect 1% of GDP per year. This will damage small industries and those that rely more on workers. The US is the base for 60% of carpet exports. Since the tariff has risen from 2.9% to 52.9%, production centres will suffer severely.

49% of Indian handicraft exports go to the US, and this gap will be filled by countries such as Vietnam, China and others. Exports of leather and footwear will decrease by 20%. Organic chemicals, steel, and aluminium sectors will also suffer. Basmati rice exports will also be affected. Countries like Turkey and Pakistan will benefit. Pakistan has only a 19% tariff. Their exports will increase.

ETB: Trump’s pressures... How do you analyze the consequences?

Prof. Reddy: India should not accept Trump’s pressure on agricultural products. Prime Minister Modi knows what the consequences will be if he accepts. The impact will be greater on cotton, soybean, dairy products, ethanol, etc. We allowed America to import duty-free for some time due to the lack of quality cotton and other reasons. This is already a big problem, which will worsen if the restrictions are completely lifted. Farmers in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will suffer serious losses. The area under cotton cultivation in Telangana is very large.

Another major crop is soybeans. Genetically modified (GM) soy is produced in America. Until recently, China bought 30% of the soy produced in America and used it as feed for pigs and chickens. Now China has stopped buying from America and is importing from Brazil. We, in India, have GM-free soy. How do we buy theirs? America’s attempt is to send us soy with zero or 4–5% duty.