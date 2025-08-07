Rohtak: US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, which increased the total tariff to 50 per cent. The decision will likely have a major impact on the industry sector. One of the industries which has been troubled by the US tariff is Rohtak's nut-bolt industry.

The businessmen associated with the trade claimed that the move would lead to losses worth thousands of crores for them.

Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of LPS Bossard Pvt. Ltd., a company that makes nuts and bolts for Chandrayaan and air defence systems, said that this tariff can destroy the industry.

Impact on Rohtak industry

“This tariff can jolt Rohtak's nut and bolt industry, as we export nuts and bolts for the US air defence system. Rohtak alone exports items worth Rs 1000 crore every year,” Jain told ETV Bharat. “We may lose all US clients in the next six months, which can bring the industry to the verge of closure.”

Trump's 50 Per Cent Tariff Blow Hits Haryana Firm Behind Chandrayaan-3's 'Nuts And Bolts' (ETV Bharat)

Crisis at LPS Bossard

The LPS Bossard alone exports commodities worth Rs 200 crore to the United States, 50 per cent of which include the nuts and bolts used in the US air defence system.

Jain said that the tariff will spike the prices of nuts and bolts, due to which customers will hesitate to buy them, which means the company will suffer huge losses. “Setting up a new factory in the US will also be a loss-making deal, as the production cost there is high,” he said.

Appeal to PM Modi

The LPS Bossard Managing Director has demanded immediate intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this matter. “The friendship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump can avert this crisis. He should talk to Trump and demand the removal of the tariff,” Jain said.

He claimed that the impact of the loss would be visible in the next four to five months, bringing the industry to a standstill.

Threat of economic loss

Rohtak's nut-bolt industry is not only important for the local economy, but it also contributes a lot to the country's exports. There is concern among industrialists due to the growing distance and tariffs with the US. If the situation does not improve, the industry will be deeply affected in the next few months, which can also harm employment and the economy.

Rohtak ‘Nuts and Bolts’ fitted in Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 has nuts and bolts from Haryana's LPS Bossard. Special nuts and bolts were made in Rohtak's LPS Company for Chandrayaan-3.

“The company provided around two to three lakh nuts to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3. These were prepared confidentially and under top-notch quality standards,” Jain said.