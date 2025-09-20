ETV Bharat / bharat

Trump’s $100K H-1B Fee Sparks Outcry, Experts Say Move Hurts US Tech And Boosts India

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will force a new annual fee of $100,000 (around Rs. 90 lakh) for H-1B visa applications and renewals, while also introducing a “gold card” visa costing $1 million as a possible route to citizenship in the US.

The planned increase in H-1B visa application fees is sure to affect Indian professionals in the US adversely, as thousands of them are living and working in the States under the H-1B visa. As per the data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), 207,000 Indians were given H-1B visas in FY 2024, which was 191,000 in FY 2023.

Diplomats, technology experts, industry leaders, and academics, while speaking to ETV Bharat, cautioned that this provision would choke the flow of Indian talent to die in the US, and inflate costs for US companies.

“An Unnecessary Atrocity”

K. P. Fabian, a veteran diplomat, did not shy away from his response. He said, “What President Trump has done, to put it mildly, is an unnecessary atrocity. Young Indians will be hit, it is true. Even more, the US economy, benefiting from brain power from India, will be hit. Trump is scoring a self-goal.”

Fabian stressed that if the $100,000 annual fee is borne by employers, American companies will inevitably prefer local hires.

“Obviously, the flow from India will be drastically reduced or stopped virtually. This move will slow down the pathway to permanent residency (Green Card) for young professionals starting their careers in the U.S., and uncertainty is a disincentive to anyone looking at the U.S. as a destination to study or work. We also have to think about what quid pro quo will be demanded by Trump for withdrawing the executive order,” he cautioned.

Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor in Africa, struck a more optimistic note for India. “America is helping us. Indian talent will work from India online. The best brains in the world will stay home. The American property market will be affected. We will see more Global Capability Centres (GCCs), of which India already has more than half the world total, and strategic offshoring in India.”

He highlighted how India has evolved into the “GCC capital”, hosting innovation hubs that no longer serve merely as cost-saving centres but as strategic transformation engines for global corporations. “The $100,000 fee cuts America off from the very talent pool that has helped build the nation’s innovation economy,” Vohra added.

Tech Experts Warn Of Costly Fallout

Cyber expert Amit Dubey underlined the financial shockwave such a policy will unleash. “The $100,000 H-1B fee will drastically raise the cost of Indian talent in the U.S., forcing companies to rethink their global hiring models. While it may slow Indian professionals’ mobility to the U.S., it could also accelerate growth of the tech ecosystem back home.”

Dubey called the policy “a clear attempt by the U.S. to monetize skilled migration,” warning that it effectively locks out early- and mid-career professionals, who form the backbone of India’s STEM talent pipeline.

“It may push talent either to stay in India or seek opportunities in countries with friendlier visa policies. For India, it’s both a challenge and an opportunity to strengthen our domestic IT sector and invest in remote-work infrastructure, reducing dependence on U.S. visa regimes,” he said.

Ashish Gangrade, CEO of VigorousOne, took a broader view, calling the move both a disruption and a catalyst. “The proposed measures, higher annual fees for H-1B visas and the introduction of a high-value ‘gold card’ visa, will certainly create short-term challenges for Indian IT professionals and companies with onshore operations in the U.S. However, in the long term, this could accelerate several positive shifts.”

He pointed to two emerging trends:

Expansion of offshore and digital delivery models: “This will drive Indian IT and technology firms to double down on global delivery models that rely less on physical mobility and more on digital collaboration, AI-enabled service delivery, and offshore centres of excellence.”

Growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Indian cities: “Where cost advantages, strong talent pools, and improved infrastructure can create the next wave of offshoring growth beyond metros.”

Gangrade added that offshoring is no longer limited to IT services. “Areas such as public sector program management, grants administration, compliance, and governance-related work are increasingly being delivered from India. This will strengthen innovation, talent development, and inclusive growth across India’s cities.”

“A Blunt Deterrent”: Governance Experts Raise Alarm

Sakshar Duggal, a cyber law and technology governance expert, called the move a “big setback”. “A $100,000 annual H-1B fee makes it harder for firms to justify sending talent to the U.S. and may shrink opportunities for skilled workers. The $1 million gold card signals that America is prioritising wealth over talent, which could reshape the India-U.S. tech corridor.”

He warned that while Big Tech giants might absorb the costs, startups and smaller firms will struggle. “The $100,000 H-1B fee is a blunt deterrent that will hit Indian tech professionals the hardest, despite their outsized contribution to the U.S. economy. It may protect large corporations, but small start-ups and innovation ecosystems will suffer.”

Duggal laid out four critical perspectives: