Trump Tariffs Childish, US Can Not Do Without India In Asia-Pacific, Dr Suvrokamal Dutta: Vajpayee-Era Economist

By Narendra Nishad

Dhanbad: Dr. Suvrokmal Dutta, an acclaimed political, economic and foreign policy expert who was part of the think tank in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, had a special conversation with ETV Bharat in Dhanbad on Monday. He shed light on various aspects of the current economic and foreign policy matters of the Narendra Modi government.

Dr. Dutta spoke elaborately on the Role of Technology and Skill for achieving Viksit Bharat @2047 – one of the favoured themes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Suvrokmal Dutta shared his thoughts on India’s foreign policy and also on the imposition of tariffs by US President Trump, which he called “a childish act.” Excerpts from ETV Bharat correspondent Narendra Nishad’s conversation with Dr. Dutta in Dhanbad.

'India's economic and foreign policy is on firm saddle’:

Dr. Suvrokmal Dutta strongly asserted that at present, India's economic and foreign policies are firm and upbeat. Firm, because it is flourishing fast and on the rise, because the depth of the Indian economy is deeper than the ocean. The foreign policy of any country is competent only if the goal behind that policy is firm. Self-reliance is the bedrock of that policy in India. The mantra for a self-reliant India is the foundation of India's foreign and economic policies. This will give momentum and direction to the country's development and help India emerge as a developed nation by the year 2047, he said.

Dr Dutta explained: “When we talk about developed India, it does not mean economic development only. Self-reliance is an integral part of development. The country should be rooted to the ground. For its success, it is very important to use the country's reserves in the right direction. Along with this, it is important to have intellectual wealth. If the society is intellectually advanced and self-reliant, then only that country moves into the developed category.

“Amrit Kaal of Independence” is the goal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set, and he has taken initiatives to reach that goal right from the beginning of his political journey as the Prime Minister in 2014.

“The pace of development is like a bullet train. India is continuously achieving one milestone after another. The PM has made India proud in Washington, Beijing and Mexico. Today, other countries want to work together with India,” said Dr Dutta.

'PM Modi's name is ringing in the world'

“Small and big countries are giving awards to the Prime Minister at the international level. All the international agencies are calling PM Modi the most popular leader. PM Narendra Modi's rating is 80%. The US President Trump is far behind him at only 45 per cent. The President of France is not able to touch the figure of 50 per cent. The Prime Minister of England is between 20 to 30%. This shows that something is happening in the country, which has created ripples all over the world,” said the foreign policy expert.

'Negotiation with China on the basis of capability'

Talking on India and China business relations, Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta said: “We need critical minerals from China, some technology also needs to be imported from China, as long as we do not invent those technologies. China established its dominance in the West by dumping its goods. China cannot adopt that policy with India. When trade has to be done with India, this trade agreement will be on equal terms. Conspiracy is not going to work through trade. China is a country that does not understand things with the pen; it only understands things with the sword. Negotiations with China will be on the basis of capability. There will be no compromise of any kind with China. If talks are held with China eyeball to eyeball, then it is justified. If China wants to do business on equal terms, then it is fine; otherwise, trade with China cannot happen,” said Dutta.

Economist spoke on the American tariff:

On the issue of tariffs being imposed by the American President Donald Trump on various countries, economist Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta said: “His policies are as fickle as a child. It is reflected in his policies. It is not good for the national interest of the US. When Trump talks about imposing tariffs of 30% for some, 50% for others, India has not been so badly hit. Donald Trump says that Modi is my friend, and these utterings from President Trump are a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's deft handling of critical issues.”

Trump is continuously extending the date for imposing tariffs on India, said Dutta. Trump has said many times that it is not easy to do any ‘deal’ with PM Modi. The world's biggest businessman is saying such things. Trump knows that an arbitrary tariff policy will not work with India. In the 19th century, there was the British empire, in the 20th century it was America's empire, and in the 21st century it is going to be India’s empire, Dr Dutta sounded with optimism.

In the 21st century, it is India's time to hold the keys, said Dutta, and added, “America will have to say yes to India. Without India, America cannot maintain its empire in the Asia Pacific.”

Regarding Operation Sindoor, Trump had claimed that he mediated peace. He has every right to speak on social media, but he knows that India is doing things on its own. India is adamant in taking decisions on its own, and there is no interference of America in this mediation, he observed.

Also Read

Trump Announces Trade Deal With Japan That Lowers Threatened Tariff To 15%