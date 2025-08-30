ETV Bharat / bharat

Not All Is Well: Post Trump Tariff, Balasore's Shrimp Industry Powered By Women Faces Export Crisis

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: Pushpalata, Asma and Muni Bibi draw a blank when asked about US President Donald Trump. But these women working in the shrimp factories of Balasore are unstoppable when they speak how, of late, they are living life with the fear of lay-offs. The US President may be a non-entity for hundreds of workers, but they do know that some realignments are creating ripples in their workplace.

The fresh tariffs slapped on India, have not just been felt in boardrooms and trade figures but in the lives of thousands of workers who slog in the district’s shrimp processing plants. Women constitute nearly 95% of the workforce in these factories and they are the sole breadwinners of their families.

Post Trump Tariff, Odisha Shrimp Industry Powered By Women In Balasore Now Faces Export Crisis (ETV Bharat)

For Pushpalata Marandi, the Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000 she earns each month by peeling and sorting shrimp decides if her children will study or drop out of school. “This is the third year since I joined the work here. My house runs with the money I earn. Besides, working here gives me a sense of liberty and satisfaction," says she, quickly adding, "But we are hearing about some trouble in business and are therefore afraid that we might lose our jobs." She has come to understand that the amount of shrimp sent outside India will be curtailed.

In the shrimp plants, women, not only from the district but neighbouring Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak too come to work. A majority of these women belong to the poor households, and for some, the shrimp factory is their only hope to live a life with dignity.

Asma, a young woman whose parents and siblings work along with her in a processing plant, said the family survives on the salary they earn. “Our schedule begins early morning at about 6 am. If fish or shrimp stock is more, we work till evening, otherwise we leave early. The hours we put in decides how much we earn in a day," she explains.

For Muni Bibi, who has spent over three decades in shrimp work, not having a job is like the end of life. "I get a salary of Rs 8000 to Rs 9,000 a month. It helps me buy essentials and most importantly, fends for our children’s education. The company is a lifeline for us and without it, we would face troubled times,” she says.

The work is nothing short of hard. Hours amid the stink and wet surroundings, peeling, sorting, and grading shrimp in icy conditions sure take a toll on the women. But Sohani Khatun, another worker, defends that anyone working anywhere has to face some challenges. “My entire family works here. Since we are poor, we do not have the option to choose but the company takes care of us. They provide us gloves, caps, medicines if needed, and even food. Each of us earns Rs 10,000 every month, and our household runs on this money,” she explains.

Amid the uneasy calm, the uncertainty looming large has been affecting the plant owners too. “Our shrimp processing unit here runs majorly on exports. It provides employment to women, who comprise 95% of the workforce. Many women have become self-reliant by working here. Since we exported more than 50% to the US, now we are unsure whether the smaller markets will offer prices on par with what we used to get earlier. Now that will decide if we can continue with the current workforce," said Chinmay Biswal, who runs a shrimp processing unit.

He, however, hopes that the tariff issue is sorted and the financial condition of the company does not turn worse.