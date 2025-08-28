Trump Tariff: Experts Seek Alternatives In Germany, UK, Singapore As US Tariffs Slow Down Indian Exports & Manufacturing

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Thousands of industrial units across Delhi-NCR, especially in Ghaziabad, are bearing the brunt of additional US tariffs. While exports have been hit, the tariff imposition has had a direct impact on manufacturing sector as well.

In 2024-15, Ghaziabad, known as the industrial city, saw export of products worth about Rs 25000 crore to the US. Various industrial organisations believe that the imposition of tariff by the US may significantly reduce the exports. Consequently, manufacturing has also reduced to a great extent in industrial units exporting various types of products to the US. After the additional tariff came into force, the operators of industrial units are now exploring business possibilities in alternative countries.

Indian Industries Association (IIA) stated that the tariff imposition dealt a heavy blow on the industries and manufacturing sector. "Various types of products, mainly auto parts, textiles and pharma, etc are exported from Ghaziabad to America throughout the year. The tariff imposed by America is having a huge impact on the industries, posing several challenges. Manufacturing in industries has also been severaly affected," said IIA National Secretary Pradeep Kumar Gupta.

IIA Meerut Division Secretary Amit Nagliya is optimistic that India will overcome the current challenges. "Many industries are worried about the tariff imposed by America. But we will find a solution to this soon. We are exploring other options. Time and again, similar challenges came in the way but we have move forward by overcoming all those the challenges," Nagliya said.

Mausam Batla, a member of the IIA, said the association has already started working on alternatives. "A delegation of IIA recently went to Dubai. The association is also looking for business options in various countries of Africa. The tariff imposed by America is definitely a challenge for the industries, but we hope that we will find some alternative. Even though the tariff imposed by US poses a big challenge, we are also looking at it as an opportunity" he added.

Manish Pradhan, President of Punjab Expeller Compound, is apprehensive that if this trend continues, people will lose their jobs. "The US tariff has hit our industries hard. Manufacturing is slowing down, and if this continues, it will also take away jobs," he said.

Pradhan has urged the government to take this matter seriously and talk to America and find a solution quickly.

Chairman of Chamber Of Trade & Industry (CTI) informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urged through a letter suggesting exploration of new markets in Germany, Britain, Singapore and Malaysia.

"America's 50 percent tariff will badly affect sectors like textile, leather, gems and jewellery, auto components, chemicals, pharma, seafood, electronics etc. This will lead to employment crisis, putting jobs of nearly 10 lakh people in the country at risk. Due to this increased tariff, Indian goods will become 35 percent more expensive in America, so buyers will turn to other countries and not India. We have written a letter to PM Modi, categorically mentioning that demand for engineering goods is increasing in countries like Germany, Britain, Singapore and Malaysia. In such a situation, India should look for alternatives to sell goods in these countries. India should not panic, rather look for alternatives," CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

CTI General Secretary Rahul Adlakha stated that US being one of India's biggest buyers in pharma, textiles, jewellery, auto parts and seafood, prevailing confusions need to be addressed at the earliest. "India exports 53 percent pharmaceuticals, 53 percent textiles and apparel, 37 percent gems and jewellery, 28 percent auto components, 13 percent chemicals, 22 percent seafood etc. to the US. The business community is confused about what will happen to the companies that have already placed orders here or the goods that are already shipped or on the way," he said.

