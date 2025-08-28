ETV Bharat / bharat

Trump Tariff, EU Deforestation Rules: A Double Whammy For Jodhpur Handicrafts Industry

Jodhpur: For decades, artisans of Jodhpur in Rajasthan have been keeping alive the local traditions, creating a special identity for themselves and the handicrafts all over the world. However, the same handicrafts industry of Jodhpur is now facing an uncertain future.

After the United States imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian handicrafts, the implementation of European Union's new rules on deforestation is likely to hit the exports further, raising concerns among lakhs of artisans and exporters.

Starting January 1 next year, new European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) will come into effect, under which exporters must provide geo-tag information of the tree from which the wood used in handicrafts has been cut. Exporters expressed apprehensions saying this is nearly impossible in India's farming system, where small farmers supply most of the wood.

The Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts (EPCH) has started awareness campaigns and is exploring solutions. Exporters said they are already suffering the brunt of US tariff which came into force on August 27, and the new European rules could completely cripple business.

While the US accounts for 40 percent of India's handicraft exports, Europe contributes over 33 percent, leaving a whopping 73 percent of the industry vulnerable, Director General of EPCH Rakesh Kumar stated.

The Council is likely to explore options in countries like Saudi Arabia, Australia, Greece, Latin America, Russia, Italy and Spain. Apart from this, it is planning to have more deals with countries with which India has free trade agreements.

On the other hand, Chairman of the Council Neeraj Vinod Khanna stated that Indian exporters will now have to work within the 50 percent tariff. "There is a need to strengthen infrastructure, adopt new technology and create unique designs to stay competitive," he said, while urging the government to intervene with the European Union to make rules practical which, in turn, would support farmers in meeting the requirements.