Trump Destroying Global Institutions, India Cannot Remain Content With Just Coining Slogans: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Indian exports, calling it a serious blow to global institutions and India's economic interests.

Party's general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India cannot afford to stay silent while the US continues to weaken organisations like the WTO and WHO, and must go beyond coining slogans or acronyms to protect its national interest.

Jairam said the World Trade Organisation (WTO) had been dealt very heavy blows during Trump-I and destroyed during Trump-II. "The WTO had been dealt very heavy blows during Trump-I. It has been destroyed during Trump-II. The rules-based, multilateral trading system put in place with the US itself playing a leadership role has been finished off," he said on X.

The US's approach now is to negotiate--if at all--bilaterally but finally decide unilaterally, he added.

Further, Jairam Ramesh stated that President Trump has also gutted the WHO and withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement and UNESCO. "India has the highest stakes in such international accords and institutions. It cannot remain a mute spectator and be content with coining slogans and acronyms," the Congress leader said.

Jairam's remarks came after the US President issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world. As per the announcement, India will face tariffs of 25 percent on its exports to the US.

On Wednesday, Trump, through a post on his social media website Truth Social, announced the 25 percent tariff on India and an additional penalty for New Delhi's purchases from Russia. While August 1 was the tariff deadline, the new levies will come into effect from August 7.

In response to the US' tariff announcement, India has said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest. Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday highlighted in the Parliament that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and widely expected to be the "third largest economy" in a few years. "India will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest and that the implications of the US tariffs are being examined," Goyal said in Parliament.

