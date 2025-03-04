Trump Announces 25% Tariff On Canada And Mexico From Today: Here Are Options Before India

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump has signed an order to further hike tariffs on Chinese imports. According to the white house, the order raises the previously imposed 10 per cent tariff on China to 20 per cent. Trump also announced that 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would begin on Tuesday, sparking renewed fears of a North American trade war.

These tensions have already shown signs of pushing up inflation and hindering growth. Experts believe that India should start exploring its options now so the country can weigh its choices ahead of time.

North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the free trade agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, had been in place since January 1994. However, Trump was dissatisfied with its terms and, during his first term, replaced it with USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada FTA) in 2018-19, claiming NAFTA was outdated and hurt American workers.

As per Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative, Trump is again unhappy with his own deal and has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting today, violating USMCA’s terms. This highlights his disregard for negotiated trade agreements. To avoid a similar situation, India should be cautious about negotiating a comprehensive FTA with the U.S.

According to him, at the negotiating table, the US may demand India not just tariff cuts but also additional concessions, such as opening government procurement, reducing agricultural subsidies, weakening patent protections, and allowing unrestricted data flows—demands India has resisted for decades.

Instead of an FTA, India may offer a Zero-for-Zero Tariff deal to the USA by proposing to eliminate tariffs on most industrial products from the US, provided the U.S. does the same for Indian goods. India can offer tariff lines where it already allows duty-free imports under existing FTAs.

Agriculture can be excluded from the offer. India should present this proposal before April, ahead of any U.S. tariff decisions. If other countries object, India can later notify the deal to the WTO as a goods-only trade agreement.

Options before India

As the Trump administration is set to impose its first round of reciprocal tariffs in April, raising concerns for Indian businesses as U.S.-India Goods trade exceeds $125 billion in 2024. Experts suggest that India must act swiftly to counter the impact. The government, NITI Aayog, and experts have proposed several strategies. A GTRI analysis highlights five possible options for India, each with its own implications.