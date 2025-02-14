Trump-Modi Meet To Help Several Sectors, Feel Experts

New Delhi: Foreign Affairs Experts said the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will help both countries in several sectors.

Expressing his views on the People-to-people cooperation issue, former ambassador Surendra Kumar said, “There is an issue with illegally entering or residing in the country but those who have valid passports and visas will not be stopped. The people who are professional and technical experts will not be stopped to stay there following which people to people connect is increasing.”

“India has cultural, traditional, and religious relations with Indian American-origin people and they have very good relations with India,” Kumar.

During the meeting, President Trump and PM Modi noted the importance of advancing the people-to-people ties between the two countries. In this context, they noted that the more than 300,000-strong Indian student community contributes over $8 billion annually to the U.S. economy and helped create a number of direct and indirect jobs. They recognized that the talent flow and movement of students, researchers and employees has mutually benefited both countries, India-US joint statement said.

Both leaders emphasized that the evolution of the world into a global workplace calls for putting in place innovative, mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks. In this regard, the leaders committed to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel, while also aggressively addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking by taking strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators, and illegal immigration networks to promote mutual security for both countries, the statement mentioned.

Talking about people-to-people connect, former diplomat Deepak Vohra told ETV Bharat, “The students have nothing to do with any issue. There is no restriction on students who get admission in Universities; they can go there and continue their study.”

In the joint statement on energy security highlights, the leaders agreed that energy security is fundamental to economic growth, social well-being and technical innovation in both countries. They underscored the importance of US-India collaboration to ensure energy affordability, reliability, and availability and stable energy markets. Realising the consequential role of the U.S. and India, as leading producers and consumers, in driving the global energy landscape, the leaders re-committed to the U.S.-India Energy Security Partnership, including in oil, gas, and civil nuclear energy.

“This meeting will positively help both sides and relations will become strong between both the countries. In the oil sector, it is a positive move for both countries. Both the countries will work against terrorism after this meeting,” Vohra said.