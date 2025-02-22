ETV Bharat / bharat

Trump Administration’s Information On USAID Is ‘Concerning’: Eam Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that the information given by the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding USAID is ‘concerning’.

“Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning,” EAM Jaishankar told media persons. He added that the government is looking into the allegations made by the Trump administration.

“My sense is that the facts will come out. The USAID was allowed here in good faith and to do good-faith activities. However, suggestions are now being laid out from the US that there are activities which have taken place in bad faith,” he added. He further said that these developments are ‘worrisome’.“If there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it,” EAM Jaishankar said.

Earlier, the BJP accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of indulging in anti-national activities and colluding with foreign forces to "defeat" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom his party has failed to beat in elections. The party said that Rahul Gandhi cannot digest the fact that PM Modi has become a global leader while seeking answers from the Congress leader about the revelation made about USAID's attempt to influence Indian elections and his links with American investor George Soros and US politician and anti-India baiter Ilhan Omar.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s statement, detailing how USAID funding was being used to interfere in India's electoral process, the party said that the Congress has now become anti-India and accused it of joining hands with forces detrimental to India's interests.