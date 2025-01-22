ETV Bharat / bharat

Trump 2.0 Ready To Work With India: Key Areas Of Cooperation Identified

US Secretary of State emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration.

Trump administration Ready To Work With India Key Areas Of Cooperation Identified
A combined photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (PMO/AFP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

Washington: Trump 2.0 administration has pointed out the key areas of cooperation between the US and India while underlining the importance Washington attaches to strengthening ties with New Delhi.

At his maiden meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, newly-appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Trump administration's desire to advance economic ties with India, and address concerns related to irregular migration, a spokesperson for the top US diplomat said Tuesday.

Rubio, 53, opted to have his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, underlining the importance the Trump administration attaches to strengthening ties with India. He met Jaishankar, 70, at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, soon after a Quad ministerial meeting.

Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration", State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement after the meeting.

"Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India. They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the U.S.-India relationship, in particular on critical and emerging technologies, defense cooperation, energy, and on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Rubio also emphasized the Trump Administration’s desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration," Bruce said in the statement.

In a post on X after the meeting, Jaishankar said he was delighted to meet Rubio for his first bilateral meeting after assuming charge as secretary of state.

"Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate. Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," said Jaishankar, who is here at the invitation of the US government to attend the swearing in ceremony of Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th president of the US on Monday.

TAGGED:

