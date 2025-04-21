US Decision On Climate Cuts For Oceanic Research Could Impact South Asia, Particularly India, Warns Expert

By Yogeshwaran Muthuraja

Chennai: Soon after the American Meteorological Society released a formal statement on Thursday last stating the Trump administration's plans to downsize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research through funds cut, experts have warned a ripple effect of the move on India and its climate research. The NOAA's data is shared with several countries, including India which helps the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in weather forecast, disaster preparedness and research works.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, environmentalist and legal expert M Vetri Selvan, expressed concern highlighting the possible ramifications. “President Trump has planned to pull down the scientific structures by way of slashing funds citing unnecessary expenses. Meddling in NOAA funding would mean the entire world will be affected. It is not an American issue. Particularly, it will affect India in a big way as we depend on trans-oceanic data from many agencies including the NOAA to prepare for climate disasters,” he said.

The NOAA collects and shares data on ocean and atmosphere for most of the world. As per the proposal placed by the Trump administration, the NOAA would have a 27% budget cut, which is $1.67 billion (approximately Rs 13,935 crores).

“This amounts to injustice,” Vetri Selvan said, adding, “Since India still lacks the advanced technological tools required to be self-sufficient in this sector, it would have immediate impact. NOAA could opt for measures to cut costs which may mean that there could be staff reduction or reduction on operational costs. This means some vital information India so needs for its early warning systems could be delayed or lost," he feared.

Vetri Selvan also spoke on the impact of Trump administration pulling out of the WHO and the Paris Climate Agreement. "These are anti-science stances which will have global repercussions,” he said.

India could face some immediate impacts if its preparedness efforts face roadblocks. Studies are going on about heat waves and the possible steps that could dissipate it to some extent. We are experiencing high temperatures since March and in a few years from now, fighting heat will be the first concern, Vetri Selvan warned.

Flagging concerns about India's lack of adequate equipment to monitor climate patterns, the expert stated that the country has two weather radars in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Thoothukudi. "We have few ocean buoys to monitor ocean temperature or even the sea-level rise," he stated.

In India the vulnerable people including labourers, pregnant women, children, and the elderly might have to face the heat of the changing dynamics of world politics, the expert said citing that the rising temperatures often come with issues like vector-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria. “Many issues are interconnected. We should not think climate change is just about the environment. It is more about public health, livelihoods, and social justice,” Vetri Selvan stressed.

India has the potential to do its bit and strengthen scientific research base. "It has to diversify its data sources and also have a robust research wing to carry the work with its own might. Dependence on countries like the US should end and it is time we pulled in scientists who have an understanding of our own geography better and start investing in climate resilience-related research work,” he concluded.