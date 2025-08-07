Trump's Additional Tariff On India Hits Firozabad Glass Industry, Orders Worth Rs 300 Cr Cancelled

Firozabad: US President Donald Trump's move to double the tariffs on India to 50 per cent, has triggered panic among traders and exporters of Firozabad glass industry in Uttar Pradesh as a significant part of the economy is dependent on exports, particularly the US. Orders worth Rs 300 crore have already been cancelled.

As around 70 per cent of glass products manufactured here are exported to the US, the additional tariff has raised uncertainty among the exporters.

Glass Manufacturer Export Association president Mukesh Bansal held an emergency meeting to review the situation. The city's leading exporters and industry representatives participated in the meeting and deliberated on the crisis caused by the additional tariff.

Various glass products are exported (ETV Bharat)

Bansal said all members have unanimously expressed concern over the crisis of glass industry, increasing competition from China, global economic slowdown and increase in production costs. The fall in exports can directly affect the livelihood of artisans and labourers, he said adding, orders worth Rs 300 crore have been cancelled due to the tariff hike.

Demands of Traders

An economic relief package should be announced for the crisis-hit industry.

There should be export promotion schemes, subsidy and tax relief for glass products.

An attempt should be made to get tariff exemption by holding trade talks with the US at diplomatic level.

A long-term strategy should be prepared in view of international competition.

The glass industry in Firozabad, known as the 'Glass City of India', is not only its identity but source of livelihood for thousands of artisans and workers. If the current conditions do not improve, the livelihood of many people may be affected and so exporters are now looking towards the government, Bansal added.

Notably, there are 25 glass export units in Firozabad, exporting Rs 1500 crore annually, of which, 70 percent is exported to the US. Glassware items that are exported include silver polished flower pots, Christmas trees and lights with aluminum fittings.