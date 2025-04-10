Trump's 125% Tariff On China Shakes Global Trade Markets: What Indian Exporters Have Suggested?

New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump imposed a 125 percent tariff on all Chinese imports, global trade uncertainties have reignited, triggering fresh tension for exporters.

The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPCI) has expressed deep concerns over the cascading impact on Indian exporters, who are already grappling with multiple layers of tariffs and unpredictable duty structures. Experts have also suggested that India should prioritise its trade negotiations with the European Union and the United Kingdom. Further, the industry has demanded the government to explore new markets.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, EEPCI's Chairman Pankaj Chadha said, "Currently three tariffs are already in place - first was imposed on March 12 on steel and aluminum; second, a 25% duty on auto components, which came into effect on March 26, and the third, baseline tariff of 10%, which was implemented on April 2. So in reality, there's been no relief from existing tariffs. Only the April 9 tariff, which was country-specific, has been temporarily paused. However, even this pause has added to the uncertainty."

What Are The Challenges

Explaining the uncertainties, he said, "We are in a difficult position because buyers have no clarity on what the duty will be at the time of delivery. For export orders, it takes more than 60 days to manufacture the goods, followed by another 60 days of voyage time. So, the total time from order to arrival is at least 120 days, making the situation even more unpredictable. We have discussed these challenges with the government, and their advice was that we should avoid offering any discounts to our customers, as this could become the new normal, and further discounts would hurt our profitability."

New Options

Chadha said, "We also suggested that the government extend support by providing liberal export credit guarantee cover for category C countries to de-risk our exposure to the US. We should have searched for alternative markets like Latin America, Central America, North Africa and Western Africa. If the government can assist us in tapping into new markets, it would be a far more sustainable solution."

On April 9, the US president announced a sharp tariff on all Chinese imports, calling it a response to China's unfair trade practices and disregard for global markets. In contrast, goods from other countries will face a lower 10% tariff for the next 90 days. He described this as a temporary pause in wider tariff enforcement, saying over 75 countries had not retaliated and were in talks with the US. Following Trump's announcement, both the China tariff and the reduced rate for others took effect immediately.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava termed Trump's sudden policy shift as a reaction to China's strong resistance to US demands. "By sparing other countries from higher tariffs, he appears to be avoiding a broader backlash. The move looks more like political theater than a well-planned economic strategy—meant to project strength without triggering global isolation," he added.

Trade War 2.0?

According to Srivastava, Trump's latest tariff move has changed the nature of the US trade war. While the first trade war, from 2018 to 2023, was clearly between the US and China, the second trade war, which seemed to have started in January 2025, initially appeared to target the rest of the world. However, the April 9 announcement—slapping a 125% tariff on Chinese goods while lowering tariffs to 10% for others—has brought the focus back on China, making this new phase feel like a repeat of the original conflict, he cited.

GTRI suggested India should prioritise free trade negotiations with the European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada, and consider broader partnerships with countries like China and Russia. Deepening existing trade ties with Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN nations is also key.

Finally, India must tackle domestic reforms—simplifying tariffs, hassle-free and just implementation of quality control orders, improving GST processes, and streamlining trade procedures. These changes are critical if India wants to make the most of global shifts, though progress may be slow, he added.