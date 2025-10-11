ETV Bharat / bharat

‘True Soldier of BJP’: Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh Opts Out Of Bihar Assembly Race

“I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party (BJP) to contest the Bihar assembly elections...nor do I want to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain so,” he wrote in an X post, along with his photograph with Shah.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Singh may contest the polls on a BJP ticket from the Ara or Barhara seats of Bhojpur district, after he recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

Patna: Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh on Saturday put an end to all speculations, announcing that he would not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Taking to social media, Singh, who had rebelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year and contested the Lok Sabha polls as an independent, called himself a “soldier” of the party.

Last year, Singh contested the Karakat seat as an independent, which led to his expulsion from the party. The Karakat Lok Sabha seat went to Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML) Liberation. But his return could benefit the party and the alliance in the Shahabad region.

Pawan Singh’s dispute with wife

Singh and his wife, Jyoti Singh, have been locked in a long-standing marital dispute. On Thursday, he revealed this in a press conference, stating, “Whatever the court decides will be acceptable to me. She came to my residence in Lucknow on October 5. I feel she could have come before that after contacting me. However, she did so during the elections. This atmosphere is created after the election announcement.”

Singh, considered the biggest star of Bhojpuri films, is an actor and singer. His songs are also heard internationally. Jyoti, a resident of Bhojpur, has been frequently touring the region and is also interested in contesting the assembly elections. She also met political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna on Friday amid the speculations that she might get a ticket of the Jan Suraaj party in the coming assembly polls.

However, soon after the meeting, Kishor had told reporters, "Jyoti ji came to meet us today...let me make it very clear that contesting elections or getting a party ticket is not her intention. She came to explain the difficulties through which she is passing."