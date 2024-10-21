Road Collision Claims Five In Two Separate Accidents In Chhattisgarh

Durg: Three people died and a two-year-old child sustained serious injury after the bike they were riding was crushed by an overspeeding truck in Dhor village near Jewar Sirsa outpost area of Durg district in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The wounded child is undergoing treatment.

Police said the deceased were heading to Basin from Kachandur and the intensity of the collision was so severe that the trio of the family died on the spot. The grieving family members blocked the highway in protest. They said the truck was coming from the wrong direction on the highway, leading to the fatalities. Police reached the spot to persuade the agitating family members to remove the blockade to normalise vehicular movement.

In a separate incident, two people died in a tragic road accident near Saliya village under Lohara police station of Kabirdham district. A high-speed motorcycle went out of control and rammed into the back of a truck parked on the roadside. The biker died on the spot, while the other person died during treatment in the district hospital. Both were residents of Navagaon, who had come to Kawardha for some work and were returning to their village.

Last week a bus carrying 20 police personnel from Sukma district collided with a truck on Dhamtari Raipur National Highway 30. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm while the bus tried to overtake the truck, sources said.

A total of 16 personnel were injured, while three others sustained injuries and were brought to the district hospital. The rest suffered minor wounds and were taken to the Dhamtari District Hospital.

On September 28, all the personnel were sent to Mana Camp for training, and tragedy struck their return journey. According to Bindeshwari Netam, an eyewitness, the police personnel left Raipur in the afternoon and the mishap occurred while they were crossing Sambalpur.