Four Students Among Five Crushed To Death Truck On Delhi-Prayagraj Highway In Kanpur

Kanpur: Five including four pupils died in a spot where a trailer rammed into their car from behind on the highway under the Panki Police Station area in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh at 10 am on Monday. The collision was so intense that none of the deceased got a chance to escape from the car.

DCP (West Kanpur) Rajesh Singh reached the spot with the combined force from many police stations. He said a preliminary investigation revealed that four of the deceased were said to be from PSIT Institute. The administration of the institute has been apprised of the gruesome incident. An autopsy would be performed on the bodies.

The deceased students have been identified as Ayushi Patel and Garima Tripathi (third-year B.Tech), Satish (third year), Prateek Singh (fourth-year) and car driver Vijay Sahu, a resident of Sanigwan in Kanpur.

In another incident, at least four persons died after a bike they were riding in crashed with a tractor-trolley from behind on Anupshahr Road in Uttar Pradesh's Thana Jawan area near Aligarh on October 13. The deceased-- Vikas, Yash, Sunil, and Ravi-- were all residents of Daulatpur Khurd in Dibai, Bulandshahr, and were relatives.

According to the onlookers, the bike was overspeeding, with neither the rider nor the pillions wearing helmets, leading to serious injuries. Police immediately reached the spot and shifted the victims to JN Medical College, where all four youths succumbed to their injuries. Their bodies were sent for autopsy and relatives were informed about the tragedy.

According to the family, all four youths were from the same village and had come to Aligarh to watch an ongoing fair.