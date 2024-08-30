'Troubled By Incidents': Priyanka Gandhi's Husband Robert Vadra Reacts To RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Hyderabad: Robert Vadra, Businessman and husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said on Friday that he was "very troubled" about the situation in the country referring to the incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata.

Vadra stressed ensuring women's safety and vowed to put pressure to ensure justice for the family of the deceased.

Speaking to ANI in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday, Vadra said, "I feel very, very troubled about the situation in our country, where women are having a lot of issues. The safety of women is very important. Administrations and other associations do not get justice for women, and they try and hide and cover up cases. That's really shameful."

Vadra urged to "come above party lines" and consider the safety of women in the country. "I'm obviously talking about West Bengal. I'm very upset and troubled about whatever incidents have occurred there. We have to now come above party lines and really think about the safety of women in our country. Justice must prevail for the family. I'm looking forward to it and I'll do my best to put pressure and talk about all the issues that are coming about so that justice is given to the family of the deceased," he said.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, has conducted the second round of polygraph tests on Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. CBI officials have also conducted the polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime.

The CBI took over the investigation into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run hospital following directions of Calcutta High Court. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended the membership of Sandip Ghosh.