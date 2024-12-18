Trouble Mounts For Congress Chief Kharge Over 'I Am One Of 12 Jyotirlingas' Remark, Agra Court To Hear Plea On Dec 20

Agra: A plea has been filed in the MP-MLA court of Agra against Congress President and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent controversial statements during a rally in Delhi.
Advocate Gagan Sharma, a resident of Dayalbagh in the New Agra police station area, has filed the petition in the MP-MLA court against Kharge for 'mocking Jyotirlingas'.
In his petition, Sharma said the statements made by Kharge has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. When they went to lodge an FIR, police did not register their complaint, and eventually they moved the court. The MP-MLA court of Agra has fixed December 20 for hearing of the plea.
Reportedly, a rally was organised by the Udit Raj-led Dalit-OBC-Minorities-Adivasi (DOMA) Parisangh in Delhi on December 1. Addressing the rally, Mallikarjun Kharge described himself as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The congress chief said, "I am myself a Hindu. I am one of the 12 holy lingas. My father named me after one of the Jyotirlingas." Kharge allegedly mocked the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Hindu religion, as others on stage laughed at his statements.
Mallikarjun Kharge, who happens to be the founder of Buddha Vihar Trust in Kalaburagi, concluded his speech by calling himself 'a proud Hindu with secular values'.
Advocate Sharma has alleged in his petition that Mallikarjun Kharge compared himself to Lord Shiva's Jyotirlingas, which has hurt the religious sentiments. He said, "In this regard, I sent an application to the Agra Police Commissioner by post on December 12 and demanded a case against Mallikarjun Kharge. But police did not take any action. So I approached the court. The court has fixed December 20 as the date for hearing."
Worth mentioning here that the Congress chief's son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge had earlier endorsed Udhaynidhi Stalin's 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remarks, while stating that any religion that promotes inequality and doesn't give dignity is as good as a disease.