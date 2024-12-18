ETV Bharat / bharat

Trouble Mounts For Congress Chief Kharge Over 'I Am One Of 12 Jyotirlingas' Remark, Agra Court To Hear Plea On Dec 20

Agra: A plea has been filed in the MP-MLA court of Agra against Congress President and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent controversial statements during a rally in Delhi.

Advocate Gagan Sharma, a resident of Dayalbagh in the New Agra police station area, has filed the petition in the MP-MLA court against Kharge for 'mocking Jyotirlingas'.

In his petition, Sharma said the statements made by Kharge has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. When they went to lodge an FIR, police did not register their complaint, and eventually they moved the court. The MP-MLA court of Agra has fixed December 20 for hearing of the plea.

Reportedly, a rally was organised by the Udit Raj-led Dalit-OBC-Minorities-Adivasi (DOMA) Parisangh in Delhi on December 1. Addressing the rally, Mallikarjun Kharge described himself as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The congress chief said, "I am myself a Hindu. I am one of the 12 holy lingas. My father named me after one of the Jyotirlingas." Kharge allegedly mocked the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Hindu religion, as others on stage laughed at his statements.