Trouble For Rahul Gandhi As Allahabad HC Rejects Plea In 'Sikh Turban' Remark Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a revision petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the order of the special MP/MLA Court in Varanasi. The case is linked to the Congress MP’s alleged remarks regarding Sikhs in the United States (US).

The order by Justice Sameer Jain clears the way for the trial of the case against Gandhi in the special court. The court had previously reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

The matter stemmed from a complaint filed by one Nageshwar Mishra in a Varanasi court, claiming that Gandhi, during a visit to the United States in September 2024, made a “provocative” comment questioning ‘whether Sikhs in India feel safe wearing turbans or visiting Gurdwaras.’

Calling the statement inflammatory and divisive, Mishra argued that the statement could disturb communal harmony in the country. He filed a complaint at the Sarnath Police Station demanding the registration of an FIR against Gandhi. When the FIR was not registered, he filed an application in the court of the Judicial Magistrate.

The Judicial Magistrate II, Varanasi, dismissed the application, stating that the application filed without the permission of the Central Government was not maintainable. A revision petition was filed against this in the special court, which partially accepted the petition but set aside the magistrate's order and returned the case for a fresh hearing.

Gandhi challenged this order through a review petition, with his counsel, senior advocate Gopal Swarup Chaturvedi, terming the allegations baseless.

“The date of the incident was not even mentioned. The petition was filed based on news reports. No criminal case was made out against the petitioner,” Chaturvedi argued. “The special court should have considered the veracity, legality, regularity, and propriety of the magistrate's order and passed the order in accordance with law.”