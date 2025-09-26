Trouble For Rahul Gandhi As Allahabad HC Rejects Plea In 'Sikh Turban' Remark Case
The High Court's order will pave the way for a trial over Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks on Sikh safety during a 2024 US visit.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a revision petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the order of the special MP/MLA Court in Varanasi. The case is linked to the Congress MP’s alleged remarks regarding Sikhs in the United States (US).
The order by Justice Sameer Jain clears the way for the trial of the case against Gandhi in the special court. The court had previously reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both sides.
The matter stemmed from a complaint filed by one Nageshwar Mishra in a Varanasi court, claiming that Gandhi, during a visit to the United States in September 2024, made a “provocative” comment questioning ‘whether Sikhs in India feel safe wearing turbans or visiting Gurdwaras.’
Calling the statement inflammatory and divisive, Mishra argued that the statement could disturb communal harmony in the country. He filed a complaint at the Sarnath Police Station demanding the registration of an FIR against Gandhi. When the FIR was not registered, he filed an application in the court of the Judicial Magistrate.
The Judicial Magistrate II, Varanasi, dismissed the application, stating that the application filed without the permission of the Central Government was not maintainable. A revision petition was filed against this in the special court, which partially accepted the petition but set aside the magistrate's order and returned the case for a fresh hearing.
Gandhi challenged this order through a review petition, with his counsel, senior advocate Gopal Swarup Chaturvedi, terming the allegations baseless.
“The date of the incident was not even mentioned. The petition was filed based on news reports. No criminal case was made out against the petitioner,” Chaturvedi argued. “The special court should have considered the veracity, legality, regularity, and propriety of the magistrate's order and passed the order in accordance with law.”
He also claimed that the order was passed without considering the legal process and the Supreme Court decisions. “The allegations do not constitute a criminal case, and therefore, the special court's order should be set aside,” Chaturvedi said.
Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, representing the state government, and the plaintiff's lawyers, Satyendra Kumar Tripathi and Aman Singh Bisen, argued that the special court had returned the petition to the magistrate for a fresh hearing.
“Whether a crime is made out or not will be clear from the investigation. No FIR has been registered yet, so the petition has been filed prematurely,” they argued.
The special court has the authority to summon the file and consider the validity of the order. The magistrate's court will examine whether the allegations in the petition constitute a crime and may order an investigation. Facts and evidence will be collected during the investigation.
He described the arguments and decisions presented by the petitioner as separate from this case. He stated that they do not apply. There is no FIR yet.
The Uttar Pradesh government’s lawyer argued that Gandhi, being the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has a responsibility for his words. After hearing both sides, the High Court reserved its order and directed the Varanasi court to wait until its decision is delivered.
Read More