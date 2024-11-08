Trolls Will Be Unemployed After My Retirement, Says CJI DY Chandrachud At Farewell

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, taking a dig at the trolls, on Friday said those who often criticised him will be unemployed after his retirement.

The CJI, in his speech at the farewell function organised by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said healing lies not only in giving relief alone but in giving a patient hearing and also shared personal stories, philosophies, and challenges that shaped over his nearly quarter of a judicial career.

Taking a dig at the trolls, he said those who often criticised him may now find themselves unemployed after he retires on November 10. "I am probably one of the most trolled individuals and judges across the system….," he said.

The CJI added, "on a lighter vein, I am just wondering what will happen from Monday because all those who trolled me will be rendered unemployed…..".

The CJI said his father bought a small flat in Pune and told him to keep it till his last day as a judge and added, "he said never allow integrity to be compromised because you don't have a roof over your head."

The CJI stressed that he believed sunlight is the best disinfectant and he brought some of the reforms, which also resulted in exposing his personal life to public scrutiny and criticism. "My shoulders are broad enough to accept all the criticism that we have faced," he said.

The CJI said, “When you become a judge, the first thing you come to face is your fears. You learn your own limits and the importance of the Bar in educating you."

The CJI fondly remembered his days at the Allahabad High Court, where he would look at the album of judges each morning to memorise their names. "I learnt a great deal during my time as Chief at Allahabad," he said with a smile.

SCBA president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud allowed people to criticise judges and transformed the judicial landscape by allowing online access to court proceedings.

Sibal, speaking at the farewell function of the CJI, said that he expanded equality and that he will be remembered for his judgments, manner, simplicity, affability, and patience, "all attributes of one of the greatest judges of this country".

He said that Justice Chandrachud had to match up to the quality and the achievement of his father, who was a Chief Justice of India for seven years and 14 days.

"You've given access to millions of people to watch how judges are doing, how they are delivering justice. One day there's going to be a forensic audit. You allowed people to criticise you. What can be braver than that... You've been a pioneer, a torchbearer and a ground-breaking innovator... You'll be remembered for being one of the patient judges," he said.

Sibal said, "Through your judgments, you demonstrated a willingness to chart unknown waters and to reflect that this Chandrachud has perhaps exceeded the legacy of his father, who was the longest-standing CJI of India".

"I dare say that the past CJIs would not allow themselves to deal with those decisions for years -- whether it was Article 370 judgement or same-sex marriage judgment or electoral bonds, or any of those very large issues that actually changed the contours of our being.

"You were willing to take it forward. You were willing to address them, and you addressed them with great clarity. We must thank you for all that you have done, and salute you for the fact that were willing, ready to deal with those complexities," Sibal added.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016 from the post of Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.