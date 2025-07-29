Triya Village: A Tribal Community's Journey to Prosperity Through Innovative Ideas in Bastar

Bastar: Hemmed in by deep forests and located on the border of ​​Chhattisgarh and Odisha, tribal dominated Triya village is making a mark on the world stage.

Collaborative efforts have changed the face and fate of Triya. From a remote, inaccessible nondescript, insipid village, Triya has emerged as a favoured tourist destination with each passing year bringing prosperity to the villagers.

Triya’s transformative journey has brought global recognition. Recently, Triya village has been recognised for the 2025 Collective Action Awards by the Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI). After having received this honour, the tiny Triya has become an ideal village of Bastar, showcasing community- led initiatives to conserve forests, protect environment and generate livelihoods through innovative ideas.

Triya’s growth has been exemplary and multi-faceted as it excels in cleanliness and constantly strives to ensure that the forest cover increases to keep Triya nestled in the lap of nature.

Located about 30 km away from Jagdalpur district headquarters, the entire Triya village falls within the Machkot forest range. The total population of Triya village is currently 420 heads.

Community Land Title Rights:

Triya’s transformation is probably rooted in the local Gram Sabha or the Village Council laying its rightful claim on the community’s land title rights over 3057.76 hectares of land under the Forest Rights Act in the year 2020.

After having won the land title rights, came the responsibilities. The people of Triya village were entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the forest lands, forest produce and also to safeguard the security of the forest village from illegal entrants and encroachments.

Triya’s transformation began with rapid strides. The Forest Management Committee under the Village Council realised the need for employment generation and economic activity for the people of the village.

The Forest management committee quickly realised the tourism potential of the village and it set up Triya Sangam, dedicated entirely to the development of tourism. Work started in 2023 when the committee first identified the confluence of Ganesh Bahar and Sabari river in Triya as a wonderful tourism spot with natural streams hurtling down the slopes and the waterfalls merging into the Ganesh Bahar river and further down it becomes a confluence of Ganesh Bahar River and the Sabari river.

Eco-friendly Tourism :

It was an eco-friendly tourism venture and the Confluence of Ganesh Bahar and Shabri rivers emerged as a beautiful gift of nature and a large number of tourists began to arrive at the confluence in the winter season.

Earlier, the villagers recall that the entire area was filled with garbage and dirt as it used to be treated as a dumping ground of all waste material of the village. The Village council imposed a ban on dumping garbage at the spot and instead introduced eco-friendly garbage baskets. The villagers were gradually introduced to these garbage baskets and it transformed the riverfront making it an attractive and serene location to spend time.

The management committee started an innovative bamboo rafting project on Sabari river adding to Triya’s livelihood options. The villagers made a special mat to take the tourists around the river and show them the confluence. The river can be crossed comfortably by climbing on this mat made of bamboo and wooden support. It generated considerable income for the villagers.

As tourism flourished the villagers became more concerned about cleanliness and voluntary workforce was set up to take care of the dirt and filth and to involve the village folks to carry out cleanliness drives from time to time. Women and children of the village also became part of this initiative.

Introduction of Adventure sports:

More dimensions were added to the flourishing tourism in Triya river front with the introduction of adventure sports like bamboo rafting. The villagers provided the bamboo rafts to tourists charging Rs. 100 per unit. Triya’s bamboo rafting on Bahar-Shabri river confluence has caught the fancy of the tourists and it is a money spinner now with the crowd growing every season.

Villagers say that apart from Chhattisgarh, people from many other states are visiting Triya. At the core of this growth lies the unmatched hospitality and treatment of the visiting guests like their own family. More recently, the villagers are diversifying into fish farming as another livelihood option.

However, tourism is banned from June to September as the slopes of the river become slippery and water also increases in the rivers because of monsoon rains. Keeping the tourists’ safety in mind, tourism is closed from June to September.

Patrolling to save the forest has been an integral part of the village council work. The villagers are conscious about conservation needs and make sure that forest wood is not cut. There are encroachments from the Odisha border villages but the Triya forest management committee has mounted a watch and been able to prevent theft of forest woods day and night.

Villagers have also successfully prevented incidents of forest fires that were rampant earlier. Now due to the alertness of the villagers, not a single incident of fire occurs. The entire forest remains safe in summer.

The management committee in Triya holds meetings at regular intervals with a core team continuously promoting development of the village and tourism work. This core team holds a Gram Sabha meeting every month. All the people of the village attend the meeting. The meeting is held at night so that women can also attend it.