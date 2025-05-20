'Trivial Issue Shouldn't Be Blown Out Of Proportion': CJI Gavai On 'Protocol Lapse' During Mumbai Visit

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has said the "trivial issue" of protocol lapse during his visit to Mumbai on May 18 should not be blown out of proportion, as all concerned have expressed regrets.

The Supreme Court, in a press note issued on Tuesday, said everyone concerned have expressed regret and the matter should be given "quietus".

The CJI, on May 18, had disapproved the absence of Maharashtra chief secretary, director general of police or the city police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.

"News items are being published in the media regarding protocol issues during the visit of CJI to Maharashtra. All concerned have already expressed regrets. The Chief Justice of India has expressed that a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion. CJI has requested everyone that the matter be given a quietus”, said the press note issued by the apex court.

Justice Gavai, following his oath as the 52nd CJI, had visited Mumbai for a felicitation programme organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Hours after the CJI's remarks, all three top officials were present at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar in Mumbai, when the CJI visited to pay his obeisance.