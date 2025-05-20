ETV Bharat / bharat

'Trivial Issue Shouldn't Be Blown Out Of Proportion': CJI Gavai On 'Protocol Lapse' During Mumbai Visit

The Supreme Court, in a press note issued on Tuesday, said everyone concerned have expressed regret and the matter should be given "quietus".

'Trivial Issue Shouldn't Be Blown Out Of Proportion': CJI Gavai On Protocol Lapse
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has said the "trivial issue" of protocol lapse during his visit to Mumbai on May 18 should not be blown out of proportion, as all concerned have expressed regrets.

The Supreme Court, in a press note issued on Tuesday, said everyone concerned have expressed regret and the matter should be given "quietus".

The CJI, on May 18, had disapproved the absence of Maharashtra chief secretary, director general of police or the city police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.

"News items are being published in the media regarding protocol issues during the visit of CJI to Maharashtra. All concerned have already expressed regrets. The Chief Justice of India has expressed that a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion. CJI has requested everyone that the matter be given a quietus”, said the press note issued by the apex court.

Justice Gavai, following his oath as the 52nd CJI, had visited Mumbai for a felicitation programme organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Hours after the CJI's remarks, all three top officials were present at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar in Mumbai, when the CJI visited to pay his obeisance.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has said the "trivial issue" of protocol lapse during his visit to Mumbai on May 18 should not be blown out of proportion, as all concerned have expressed regrets.

The Supreme Court, in a press note issued on Tuesday, said everyone concerned have expressed regret and the matter should be given "quietus".

The CJI, on May 18, had disapproved the absence of Maharashtra chief secretary, director general of police or the city police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.

"News items are being published in the media regarding protocol issues during the visit of CJI to Maharashtra. All concerned have already expressed regrets. The Chief Justice of India has expressed that a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion. CJI has requested everyone that the matter be given a quietus”, said the press note issued by the apex court.

Justice Gavai, following his oath as the 52nd CJI, had visited Mumbai for a felicitation programme organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Hours after the CJI's remarks, all three top officials were present at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar in Mumbai, when the CJI visited to pay his obeisance.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIACJI BR GAVAICJI PROTOCOL LAPSECJI MAHARASHTRA VISITSUPREME COURT ON CJI PROTOCOL ISSUE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.