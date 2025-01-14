ETV Bharat / bharat

Tripura Woman Celebrates Thalai Pongal According To Tamil Tradition

Sathankulam: Thai Pongal is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month. On the occasion of this festival, Thileepan Maharasan and Supriya — a couple from Sathankulam of Thoothukudi district — celebrated the harvest festival with pomp. Supriya, who is a doctor in Tirunelveli, is from Tripura and is holding a family get-together called "Pongalo Pongal".

"In Tripura, the Pongal is known as "Hangrai". There is a lot of difference between the two festivals celebrated thousands of kilometres apart. I wish everyone a happy Tamil Pongal festival," she said. The continued celebration by people from Tripura has left everyone elated.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TNTDC), the Union Ministry of Tourism and the state tourism department celebrated Pongal in Nanjikottai village near Thanjavur with more than 75 tourists from Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, and the United States.

The foreigners were welcomed traditionally with auspicious music and 25 varieties of delicious food were served in banana leaves in a coconut grove. Dressed in traditional attires — dhoti and saree — they sat with everyone to relish food, entertained by a dancing horse.

Jallikattu bulls, fighting goats, fighting roosters, native dogs, racing horse carts and racing bullock carts were displayed in the grove. Everyone took pictures with them and enjoyed themselves. Subsequently, the district revenue officer, Thiagarajan, garlanded them at the village border. All the tourists rode bullock carts to the beat of the drums around the streets of Nanjikottai village.

Women on the streets welcomed them by drawing colourful kolams in front of their houses and performing aarti. At the door of every house, they kept old household appliances like Ural, Ammi and Attukal and showed them how to pound paddy. After this, the tourists reached the Nanjikottai Ayyanar temple, welcomed with the music of the horn. They were delighted to see the women preparing Pongal in earthen pots in the temple and joined hands with them chanting "Pongalo Pongal".

They also played games like Kabaddi, Silambam, Uri Aitthal, Vazuku tree climbing, Ilavata stone lifting, and rope pulling.