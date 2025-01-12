Tripura Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore From Cement-Laden Truck, Two Held

Agartala: Quickly acting on a tip-off, the Tripura Police on Sunday morning seized banned Yaba tablets (a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine) worth RS 1 crore from a cement-laden truck in Agartala. The driver and the helper were arrested.

Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (West Tripura District), said acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the officers-in-charge of West and East Agartala Police Stations, Rana Chatterjee and Paritosh Das, along with sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy in which the truck was intercepted and detained during the operation, leaving to the seizure of the high-value drugs.

"Based on specific inputs, a police team detained one truck, coming from Meghalaya, in the Battala area under the West Tripura Police Station limits on Sunday morning. During the search, 1,24,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the vehicle's cabin. The vehicle was going to Sonamura in Sepahijala district," Kumar said.

He said the Yaba tablets were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and two persons - truck driver Jamal Hussain (44) and his assistant Mintu Barman (29) - were arrested. The arrested individuals are residents of Bishalgarh in the Sepahijala district. They have been taken into police custody and a court remand would be sought to facilitate further investigation into the case.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

"We will interrogate the arrested persons to know the source and supply point of the contraband. The police will book all the persons who are involved in the smuggling racket. The price of the seized Yaba tablets will be Rs 1 crore," he said.