Tripura Government To SC: Complying With The Apex Court’s Verdict On Appointment Of DGP

New Delhi: The Tripura government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it had initiated the process for the appointment of a regular Director General of Police (DGP) on March 7, and it is complying with the 2006 verdict on police reforms.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. During the hearing, senior advocate Vipin Sanghi, appearing for the petitioner-NGO, contended before the bench that the state did not initiate the process for the appointment of the DGP as mandated by the top court judgment.

A counsel, representing the Tripura government, submitted that the government is complying with the 2006 verdict on police reforms. The counsel, handing over a letter in a sealed cover to the bench, said the process for the appointment of a new DGP was initiated on March 7, and stressed that his client had been following the 2006 directives aside from the judgments that followed.

The Tripura government said incumbent DGP Amitabh Ranjan assumed the charge on July 28, 2022 and was supposed to demit office on May 31 this year.

"Counsel for the respondent (Tripura) has handed over a confidential letter, which will be kept in a sealed cover by the registry of this court. Accordingly, we are not issuing notice in the present petition. However, if there is a violation, the petitioner may file applications for the revival," said the bench, in its order.

The bench also recorded the state counsel's statement on the retirement of the incumbent DGP, and added, "..it is submitted that the appointment will be made in the said period. We are taking the statement on record."

The bench passed the order on a plea filed by NGO MONDRA through its president Bipin Chandra Kalai. The plea, filed through advocate Anshuman Singh, challenged the government's alleged failure to comply with court-mandated procedures over the DGP.

The plea claimed the state's non-compliance with the established judicial directives meant to ensure transparency and meritocracy in police leadership appointments. The top court in a landmark 2006 verdict in the Prakash Singh case, had recommended steps such as separating investigation from law-and-order duties while mandating states to consult the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) before appointing a DGP in subsequent orders.