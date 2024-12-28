Tripura Girl Conquers Stage 3 Cancer To Secure NEET Rank

Agartala: Vicenarian Madhurima Datta from Udaipur in the Gomati district of Tripura is a beacon of resilience and determination. Her life's journey is one of triumph over adversity, as she conquered Stage 3 cancer and secured an All India rank of 2,79,066 and a state rank of 295 in the NEET examination.

A Class 6 student at Brilliant Star School, Madhurima was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (a blood cancer that occurs when malignant cells form in the lymphatic system) in 2016 at the age of 12. The diagnosis marked the beginning of an arduous battle that tested her strength and the unwavering support of her family.

"It was a turbulent time. We moved to Mumbai for her treatment and lived there for five years. Initially, we didn’t fully grasp the severity of her condition. My elder daughter, Hriturima, stayed back in Tripura with her father to continue her studies, while I stayed in Mumbai with Madhurima. My brother accompanied us initially, but I eventually had to face it all alone," Ratna Datta, Madhurima’s mother, told ETV Bharat.

Madhurima underwent multiple rounds of treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation and a bone marrow transplant from her elder sister. Despite these efforts, the malady relapsed multiple times, requiring innovative treatments. The doctors at Tata Memorial Hospital and Jaslok Hospital administered a groundbreaking American medication—the first of its kind for a child in India.

Madhurima was treated at Tata Memorial Hospital and Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

"The financial burden was immense, but doctors and the hospitals supported us in every step," Ratna said.

Throughout her treatment, Madhurima never gave up on her dream of becoming a doctor. Her school also played a pivotal role in keeping her academic aspirations alive. She also credited Allen Career Institute for their unwavering support during NEET preparation through online classes.

"NEET itself is a challenge for any student, but for me, it was twice as hard. My body was frail from years of treatment, and I had to deal with recurrent infections, coughs, colds and other health issues during preparation," Madhurima said.

Her indomitable spirit is reflected in the message to fellow NEET aspirants, "Don’t let stress overpower you. Stay calm and focus on doing your best with what you have. NEET is as much a test of patience and perseverance as it is of knowledge".