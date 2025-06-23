Tripura Declared India’s 3rd Fully Literate State After Mizoram, Goa

Agartala: In a significant development, Tripura was on Monday declared fully literate, with the state's literacy rate rising to 95.6 per cent. Preeti Meena, Director (Adult Education), Union Ministry of Education, said while addressing an event here, that after Mizoram and Goa, Tripura is the third state in India to have the distinction of being a fully literate state.

Stating that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designates a state with a 95% literacy rate as a 'fully literate' state, Meena said, “According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report published for the financial year 2023–24, Tripura’s literacy rate stood at 93.7 per cent. According to a previous survey, the state's non-literate population was 23,184. By successfully implementing the ‘ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme', Tripura’s literacy rate has now increased to 95.6 per cent."

Meena urged the neo-literates in Tripura to continue their learning, to ensure the state is declared as fully literate in the 2027 Census. According to her, India is expected to become a fully literate nation by 2030, fulfilling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Government of India had earlier launched the Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'ULLAS' for 2022-2027 to cover all aspects of 'Education For All' (erstwhile termed as Adult Education) to align with the National Education Policy 2020. In the ULLAS program, reading, writing, and basic arithmetic are the three key parameters.

Five-Fold Growth In Six Decades

At the same event, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that in 1961, the literacy rate of the state was merely 20.24 per cent. "Overcoming numerous challenges, the state’s literacy steadily rose, reaching 87.22 per cent in the 2011 Census from 73.66 per cent in 2001," he said, adding “In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', literacy is a vital component.” Saha also highlighted that among the northeastern states, Tripura has the second-highest GDP and per capita income.

Executing The ULLAS Program

According to a senior official of the Education Department, under the leadership of the School Education Department, the State Literacy Mission Authority, State Council of Educational Research and Training, retired teachers, students from schools and colleges, volunteers and trained personnel from various levels worked together tirelessly to execute the ULLAS programme.

"Educational materials were prepared in Bengali, English, and tribal Kokborok languages; teachers and officials were specially trained; and students were engaged as volunteers. Through the relentless efforts of 2,228 volunteer teachers, 943 Social Awareness Centres, and the active involvement of the Youth Literacy Corps, education has reached even the remotest corners of Tripura," stated the official.

Classrooms In Courtyards And Markets

The official also stated that there were diverse methods employed to ensure education reaches all, with some opening classrooms in their courtyards, while others teaching the basics of literacy in hill markets.

In the 2011 Census, Tripura ranked as the third-highest literate state in the country after Kerala and Mizoram. However, earlier literacy programmes mostly focused only on basic signature skills, the official pointed out. The government has moved beyond that approach, emphasising functional literacy.

The official said that the goal was not only to impart basic literacy but also to ensure education in financial awareness, digital transactions, basic arithmetic, and various other practical skills through well-planned initiatives. Senior Tripura government officials were also present at the event.

Read More