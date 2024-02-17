Tripura: 144-Member BJP Delegation Leaves for New Delhi to Take Part in National Council Meeting

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

144-Member Tripura BJP Delegation Leaves for New Delhi to Take Part in National Council Meeting on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to lay down the BJP's agenda for the impending Lok Sabha polls at the National Council Meeting, in which state CM Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee have also taken part out of the 144 members.

Agartala: A 144-member delegation of the BJP's Tripura unit left for New Delhi to take part in a two-day meeting of the saffron party's national council, beginning on Saturday.

The delegation includes Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay down the BJP's agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at the meeting.

"We are looking forward to hearing the prime minister and other senior party leaders, Bhattacharjee told reporters at the airport here." BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the meeting, and Modi will on Sunday deliver the valedictory address, a speech which is likely to draw the broader contours of the party's campaign, and exhort its members to go all out to achieve his target for the BJP to win 370 seats in the elections.

The meeting is going to be the biggest gathering of BJP delegates from across the country in recent memory, with some leaders recalling the gigantic plenary organised in Mumbai by the party in 1995 in which tens of thousands of its members had participated.

The prime minister is also scheduled to virtually address the people of the northeastern state on February 24, as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Tripura' (Developed India Developed Tripura) programme.

Read More

  1. Punjab: Akali Dal Delegation Calls on Guv Purohit; Lodges Complaint Against AAP Govt
  2. Karnataka woman assault case: Kakati CPI suspended; BJP sends 'fact finding' delegation to state

TAGGED:

TripuraBJP DelegationNational Council MeetingNew DelhiManik Saha

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.