Triple Shooting Incident in Bihar: Lover Kills Father And Daughter Before Dying By Suicide

Police arrive at Ara railway station in Bhojpur, Bihar, where 20-year-old Aman Kumar shot a man and his daughter before killing himself. ( Etv Bharat )

Bhojpur: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man, Aman Kumar, shot a man and his daughter, before taking his own life. All the deceased were residents of the Udwantnagar police station area. According to reports, the tragic event occurred on the overbridge at Ara railway station, where witnesses say the accused fired indiscriminately, plunging the area into chaos.

Identified as the son of Shatrughan Singh, Aman Kumar is believed to have been driven by a turbulent love affair. ASP Parichay Kumar of Bhojpur stated, "A young man came and first shot the girl and her father, then shot himself."

He added that the sequence of events suggests that personal issues related to a love affair may have triggered the incident. Reports also indicate that Ayushi Kumari, who owns a house near Godhna Road, was reportedly heading to Delhi by train with someone close to her when the tragedy unfolded.

Immediately after the incident, ASP from Nawada police station, along with RPF and GRP teams, rushed to the scene to begin their investigation. Relatives of the deceased have arrived, their grief mingling with the anxiety of an unsettled community.