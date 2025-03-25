Triple Shooting Incident in Bihar: Lover Kills Father And Daughter Before Dying By Suicide

Bhojpur: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man, Aman Kumar, shot a man and his daughter, before taking his own life. All the deceased were residents of the Udwantnagar police station area. According to reports, the tragic event occurred on the overbridge at Ara railway station, where witnesses say the accused fired indiscriminately, plunging the area into chaos.
Identified as the son of Shatrughan Singh, Aman Kumar is believed to have been driven by a turbulent love affair. ASP Parichay Kumar of Bhojpur stated, "A young man came and first shot the girl and her father, then shot himself."
He added that the sequence of events suggests that personal issues related to a love affair may have triggered the incident. Reports also indicate that Ayushi Kumari, who owns a house near Godhna Road, was reportedly heading to Delhi by train with someone close to her when the tragedy unfolded.
Immediately after the incident, ASP from Nawada police station, along with RPF and GRP teams, rushed to the scene to begin their investigation. Relatives of the deceased have arrived, their grief mingling with the anxiety of an unsettled community.
Authorities are meticulously examining evidence, including the CCTV footage and eyewitness statements, to determine the exact motive behind this triple tragedy. The investigation continues as police work to ascertain whether the case is a straightforward murder-suicide or if there are additional complexities involved.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 p
