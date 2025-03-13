Trio Including Father Held For Strangling Minor Daughter To Death In UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh: Foiling a murder case of a minor girl, the police have arrested three persons, along with the father, for implicating his wife and brother-in-law. The body of the seven-year-old girl was found on a field on Wednesay. The case has been reported from the Gayaspur village of the Kandharpur Police Station area of the district.

Police said that Vijay Pratap Nishad, the accused, lives in Gayaspur with his wife and four children. He had a scuffle with his wife over some issue a few days ago, following which the latter went to her paternal home along with two daughters and a son. Another daughter, Preeti (7), was with Vijay.

Desperate to bring her wife back, Vijay tried to call her several times, but she was adamant about not returning. Following this, Vijay hatches a plan, along with a friend and a relative, to implicate his wife and brother-in-law in the murder of Preeti. To execute their plan, Vijay, along with Janai Yadav and Sevak Nishad, residents of the Bahera village under Ahraula Police Station area, strangulated Preeti with a towel to death. Her body was disposed of in a mustard field, 200 metres away from the house.

When police asked Vijay about the case, he expressed suspicion on his wife and brother-in-law and also complained to the police about the duo. He pretended to search for her daughter desperately.

Following the investigation, police tightened the noose around Vijay and took him into custody. He broke down during an intense grilling and confessed to having killed his daughter.

"Vijay Pratap, Janai Yadav and Sevak Nishad were arrested in connection with the murder of a girl. All three have been sent to jail. The towel used in the murder has also been recovered, which helped us identify the accused. The credit goes to Kandharapur inspector-in-charge KK Gupta and his team for quickly cracking the case," Hemraj Meena, superintendent of police, said.