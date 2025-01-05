Trinamool Leaders, Workers Celebrate Didi's 'Official' Birthday

Kolkata: Trinamool workers across the state lined up several events to mark the 'official' 70th birthday of its supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.

Party’s Birbhum president, Arubrata Mondal, instructed cadres to offer puja at the Tarapith Temple while its Jhargram leader Chattradhar Mahato offered obeisance to the Sabitri Temple praying for Banerjee’s good health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her on social media platform X. "On her birthday, I convey my greetings to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life," he wrote.

In her self-authored Bengali book, Ekanta, Banerjee gave a picturesque description of her birth. "According to my mother, I was born during the Sandhi Puja performed on the eighth day of Ashtami of Durga Puja. That year, it was running cats and dogs three days before my birth and ceased soon after I opened my eyes," she wrote.

Therefore, January 5 is considered her official birthday and she turned 70 this year. But as it was not her real birthday, she was against celebrating it.

But party workers didn’t let the day be an ordinary one as Birbhum Trinamool vice-president Tridib Bhattacharya, flanked by party leaders, reached the Tarapith Temple to offer puja in the name of Banerjee.

"We have been instructed by our district president Anubrata Mondal to offer the puja praying for her (Banerjee's) well-being. A Benarasi saree, 16 bananas, 16 mundamala, liquid lac and vermillion were offered at the feet of the deity. We prayed for her continued dedication to public service," Bhattacharya said.

Jhargaram Trinamool leader Chattradhar Mahato, who was present during the offering of puja by some social media group, said, "All leaders of the district prayed at the Sabitri Temple for the long life and well-being of Banerjee so that she can serve the public for long."

Not only offering pujas and prayers, party workers and several social media groups cut cakes adorned in blue-and-white in front of Banerjee's portrait.