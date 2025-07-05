ETV Bharat / bharat

Trinamool Congress Strongly Opposed Linking EPIC With Aadhar: Claim ECI Sources

New Delhi: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly opposed linking the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with Aadhar and raised the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI), according to sources in the ECI, as was communicated by the party in its interaction with the ECI.

Notably, earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had an interaction with a delegation from the TMC at the poll panel's office. The TMC delegation included Chandrima Bhattacharya, Kalyan Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Prakash Chik Baraik.

The interaction was held by the ECI as part of its broader vision of further strengthening the electoral processes in accordance with the existing legal framework with all the stakeholders.

It may be mentioned that after meeting with the EC, TMC Kalyan Banerjee told reporters on Aadhaar card linkage, "They said it is not compulsory and they are not doing it. At the BLA level, the requirement that photographs and Aadhaar cards must be submitted, we said this is exposing individuals to risk. We also have experience in this matter. They said they would re-examine how this can be done without exposing photo identity."

On March 18, the ECI had announced linking EPIC with Aadhar following a meeting with the Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Legislative Department, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) and its technical experts.