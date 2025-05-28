ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: TMC Demands Special Session Of Parliament In June

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded a special session of Parliament to be held in June, ahead of the Monsoon session. The Monsoon session is likely to be held in July.

Opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform MPs about Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a press conference here, Trinamool Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said the party stood with the government post the Pahalgam attack and during Operation Sindoor and also supported the MP delegations sent abroad.

"We now believe that having given full support to the government, we are now supporting the demand first made by MP Kapil Sibal, that there must be a special session of Parliament," Ghose said. "We demand that a special session be held in June, before the Monsoon session," she said.

TMC leaders said opposition parties are working together to push for a special session of Parliament.