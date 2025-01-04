Mediapersons Pay Tributes to Slain Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar; Protest at Raj Bhavan

Bijapur: Protests by journalists against the murder of slain journalist Mukesh Chandrakar are continuing in different parts of Chhattisgarh. Mediapersons paid tributes to Mukesh Chandrakar with tearful eyes at Raipur Police Club. On this occasion, journalists and police personnel observed silence for a few minutes and prayed to God for peace to the departed soul.

After paying tributes, journalists reached Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor. But, they were not given permission. Later, the journalists demanded to meet the Secretary of the Governor. When the Secretary of the Governor did not come to take the memorandum of the journalists, they turned angry and sat on dharna at Gate No. 3 of the Raj Bhavan. The journalists said that if the Governor is not in the Raj Bhavan, then the Secretary should take the memorandum.

Journalist murder: The body of Bastar journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found in a contractor's septic tank on Friday. Earlier, journalist Chandrakar went missing from home since 1st January. His brother had also filed a missing person's report. During the search, Mukesh Chandrakar's body was found in a septic tank on the evening of 3rd January. The police cracked the mystery behind the journalist's murder by tracking the last location of his mobile phone. Mukesh Chandrakar's last rites are to be performed today.