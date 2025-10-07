ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribute On Draupadi's Danda II : Honouring The 2022 Uttarkashi Avalanche Victims

Uttarkashi: On October 4, 2022, twenty nine trainees and instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Advanced Course were swept away by an avalanche while returning from a successful summit. All the 29 climbers were killed in the avalanche.

On the anniversary of the incident this year, Colonel Hemchandra Singh, Principal of the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, and NIM's Captains Santosh Kumar, Vinod Gusain, Saurav Singh, Azad Rana, Anshul Galta, and six advanced course trainees successfully summited Draupadi's Danda-II peak.

The team dedicated the successful summit climb as a tribute to the martyred climbers of 2022.

Trainees, instructors, and officials from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Mixed Advanced Course paid tribute to the climbers who died in the avalanche accident during the Draupadi Ka Danda II summit by successfully summiting the peak three years later.

Every year, NIM concludes the Advanced Course after the Basic Course with the ascent of Draupadi Ka Danda II, located at an altitude of approximately 5,670 meters above sea level.

According to information received from NIM, the institute commenced an advanced mountaineering course on September 11, which will conclude in October. During this course, trainees were taught the intricacies of mountaineering in the high Himalayan regions and were also given information on living in the surrounding environment.

India had lost Everest conquerors Savita and Naumi in the 2022 accident. Savita Kanswal was a trainer on that expedition. Savita had made a name for herself in the field of mountaineering in a very short time.