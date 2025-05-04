'He Used To Watch LOC Kargil Movie Again And Again': Tearful Tributes Paid To Pahalgam Martyr Lt Vinay Narwal

Karnal: At a tearful memorial meeting here on Sunday, family members, political leaders and dignitaries paid rich tributes to the late Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's wife Suman Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Vinay's sister Drishti Narwal, Navy officers and others took part in the condolence meeting.

Vinay's sister Drishti emotionally recalled her childhood memories with her brother: "Dear Bhaiya, I had never thought even in my dreams that I would give a shoulder to the last journey of the brother who played with me in his lap as soon as I was born." She said that the echo of the last salute of the martyrdom of the brother who protected her all the while is still resonating.

Memorial meeting for Martyr Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (ETV Bharat)

"To the brother, who never let me go close to the fire, I lit the fire with my own hands. The brother who could not see me cry, used to cry himself when he saw me cry. Today he is not there to wipe my tears. To tell you the truth, I still cannot believe what has happened to us. How did it happen, why did it happen? Maybe it was God's will," Drishti said.

He will remain immortal: “As long as I am alive, Vinay will be there. As long as all of you are alive, Vinay will be there. He will remain immortal. He will live within all of us. The whole country knows him by his uniform and martyrdom, we all know him by our hearts. His heart was a million times bigger than his stature. He had a blooming childishness and a sweet smile. He always had the passion to do something big. Mummy's life, papa's darling, the reason for grandparents' life. Our everything. It feels like one of my organs has been separated from my body.”

Drishti said that when they were small, their mother used to make churma with her own hands and feed us. "When we grew up, brother used to make churma and feed us. I always used to tell him, brother, when you have children, I will make churma and feed them. When he used to come from Kochi on holidays, he would never tell his grandparents. At night, he would sleep between them and in the morning when they would open their eyes, they would find him in the middle. He was very fond of surprising people. It seems destiny surprised us."

'I will also come wrapped in the tricolour like this': For the last few months, we were so happy in the preparations for Vinay's wedding day. After that, our life changed in a moment on 22 April. When we were young, he used to watch the movie LOC Kargil many times. This was his favourite movie. During this time, he said one day that he would also come wrapped in the tricolour like this and I used to scold him a lot."

People from different parts of Haryana consoled the family members in the tribute meeting held at Mangal Sen Auditorium in Karnal and offered flowers to Vinay Narwal's photo while saluting his martyrdom. Everyone's eyes were moist. While paying tribute to Vinay, the tears of the family members flowed endlessly. Even those who did not know Vinay had tears in their eyes.

Killed in terrorist attack: Vinay Narwal was originally from Bhusli village in Karnal. His family has been living in Sector-7 for the last 15 years. Vinay's family is associated with the army. On March 28, Vinay came home on leave for marriage. The marriage took place on April 16. After this, on April 21, he went to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir for a trip. On April 22, when he went out for a trip with his wife, a terrorist attack took place. He was killed in front of his wife Himanshi there. Vinay's birthday was on May 1. On his birthday, the family paid tribute to Vinay by organizing a blood donation camp. A few days ago, CM Saini announced Rs 50 lakh to the family of Lt Vinay and a job to one member.

'Vinay's family's grief is our grief': Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, speaking at the memorial meeting, said that Vinay was our son. "Whatever has happened is not easy to forget. Vinay Narwal was a brave son. Today thousands of people from different areas of Haryana have come to offer condolences. Today the government is standing with his family. We are always with the family in this hour of grief," he said.

The Assembly Speaker further said that his soul has been getting disturbed when thinking about what happened in Pahalgam. He said, "This family's grief is our grief. We are with the family and pay tributes to him. Vinay will always be in our hearts. The government is working on whatever announcement has been made. As far as naming a place is concerned, this subject is under consideration. The sentiments of all the people will be taken care of."

Strength to bear the grief: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's wife Suman Saini said that her only prayer to God was that he gives Vinay a place at his feet and gives the family the strength to bear the grief. She said that there are no words to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack as unarmed people were killed. "Today, every person in the country has tears in his eyes. May God give the family the strength to come out of this grief," he said.