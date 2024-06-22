ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribunal Upholds Five-Year Ban On Muslim League And Tehreek-e-Hurriyat In Jammu and Kashmir

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

A tribunal has upheld the five-year ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, two organisations accused of anti-national activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) imposed the ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing their involvement in spreading anti-India propaganda and supporting terrorism.

Srinagar: A tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Saturday upheld the government's decision to enforce a five-year ban on the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Jammu and Kashmir.

The one-member tribunal, headed by Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta, was formed in January to assess whether the ban had sufficient justification under the anti-terror law. The government banned the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) for five years on December 27, 2023, citing involvement in anti-national and secessionist activities in the Union Territory.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was banned for five years on December 31, 2023, for allegedly promoting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and advocate Rajat Nair represented the government before the tribunal.

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

TAGGED:

TRIBUNALDELHI HIGH COURT JUDGEFIVE YEAR BAN TEHBAN ON MUSLIM LEAGUE TEH

