Bengal Horror: Tribal Women Branded 'Witch', Beaten To Death In Birbhum

Mayureshwar (West Bengal): Two tribal women were beaten to death by locals for alleged witchcraft in Harisara village of Mayureshwar police station in Birbhum district. Six people have been arrested in connection with the gruesome incident.

Police said the victims were called from their homes late on Friday night. They were tied and beaten with sticks till death. The bodies were thrown in a nearby canal which supplies water for irrigation.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies that have been sent to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

The incident triggered panic among the locals and police patrolled the area throughout the night to normalise the situation.

“Some young men of the village called my mother. Then they started beating her with a stick. We were not told anything. In the morning, I got the news that my mother’s body was floating on the water. Please stay with us. So that they can’t do anything harmful to us,” the daughter of one of the deceased said, demanding stringent punishment for the culprits.

The police are looking into the core of the matter that led to this barbaric act. A video of the incident has been found during the investigation and police are hopeful of unmasking the murders from the footage.