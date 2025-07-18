ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribal Ministry, Coal India Join Hands For Imparting Quality Education To Tribal Students In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Coal India Limited (CIL) have joined hands to improve the quality of education given to the tribal students in Chhattisgarh. The CIL will support 68 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state under its Corporate Social Responsibility, which will benefit more than 28,000 tribal students.

The ministry establishes EMRS to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) children, to give them opportunities in higher and professional educational courses, and to gain gainful employment in various sectors. EMRS, in addition to imparting high-quality education, also takes care of their nutrition and overall health and development. As of this date, there are 479 functional EMRs across the country.

The CIL has announced that it will support the Tribal Ministry under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and sanctioned Rs 10 crores towards the promotion of digital education by setting up computer labs; around 3200 computers and 300 tablets will be purchased; and the health hygiene of girl students by establishing around 1,200 sanitary napkin vending machines and 1,200 incinerators in schools and hostels.

In addition to that, there will be comprehensive mentorship for students and residential entrepreneurial boot camps (in IIT/IIM/NIT) for students, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs said on Friday.