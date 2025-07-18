ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribal Ministry, Coal India Join Hands For Imparting Quality Education To Tribal Students In Chhattisgarh

The CIL has committed to supporting 68 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Tribal Ministry, Coal India Join Hands For Imparting Quality Education To Tribal Students In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (File/AFP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Coal India Limited (CIL) have joined hands to improve the quality of education given to the tribal students in Chhattisgarh. The CIL will support 68 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state under its Corporate Social Responsibility, which will benefit more than 28,000 tribal students.

The ministry establishes EMRS to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) children, to give them opportunities in higher and professional educational courses, and to gain gainful employment in various sectors. EMRS, in addition to imparting high-quality education, also takes care of their nutrition and overall health and development. As of this date, there are 479 functional EMRs across the country.

The CIL has announced that it will support the Tribal Ministry under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and sanctioned Rs 10 crores towards the promotion of digital education by setting up computer labs; around 3200 computers and 300 tablets will be purchased; and the health hygiene of girl students by establishing around 1,200 sanitary napkin vending machines and 1,200 incinerators in schools and hostels.

In addition to that, there will be comprehensive mentorship for students and residential entrepreneurial boot camps (in IIT/IIM/NIT) for students, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs said on Friday.

“Through this comprehensive intervention, MoTA and CIL plan to ensure a modern and innovative learning environment in the EMRS and also to provide equal opportunities to students from the disadvantaged section of society. This collaboration seeks to bridge educational gaps and open new avenues for tribal youth through digital education, career readiness, and an entrepreneurial mindset,” it said.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs said it reflects the government's broader efforts under the NEP 2020 framework to create equitable and inclusive educational opportunities for all sections of society.

The project will be implemented through the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), a section 8 company under the Ministry, it added.

