Tribal Man Dragged On Road For Half A Kilometre By Car In Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad: A tribal man was dragged for around 500 metre on a road in Wayanad district after his thumb got stuck in the car's door on Sunday.

Police said, the victim, Mathan, hailing from Chemmad tribal hamlet at Koodalkadavu suffered injuries in his hands, legs and hip after being dragged along the road by the occupants of the car, who are suspected to be tourists and had come here to visit the check dam. The visuals of the incident were aired by TV channels. Harshid, a native of Kaniyambatta in Wayanad, and his friends are the accused in the case. They dragged Mathan in a Maruti Celerio car bearing registration number KL 52 H 8733. The car, registered in the name of one Muhammed Riyas, a native of Kuttipuram, has been found and seized. There were four people in the car. Mananthavady police registered a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

"As per information, an argument had cropped up between two groups of tourists who visited the area on Sunday. Locals, including Mathan, tried to intervene in the issue, but ended up being subjected to this cruelty," a police officer said. The 49-year-old tribal man's thumb got caught in the car door, and those inside the vehicle dragged him along the road for nearly half a kilometre despite his repeated cries to stop the vehicle, an eyewitness said. Mathan has been admitted to Mananthavady Medical College. There were at least four men inside the car, and they managed to flee the area.

Minister orders stringent action

State SC, ST & BC Minister OR Kelu strongly condemned the incident and directed the district police chief to take stringent measures against the guilty.He said the government has taken the attack against the tribal youth very seriously and all necessary steps have been taken to nab guilty and ensure they are punished as per law. He also directed the medical college and hospital superintendent and officials of Scheduled Tribes Development Department to provide necessary treatment and care to Mathan.

