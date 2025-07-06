Tribal Homes Come Alive With Gond Paintings in Saawan

Chhindwara: In the tribal heartland, rains are associated with colour. It is the time when the tribals make their walls colourful through pictures that tell stories of their lives and lifestyle.

The moment the month of Saawan sets it, Gond art gets expressed in colourful works. This month also marks the beginning of the festive season and life gets expressed in the art in the form of pictures of trees, animals, plants etc. Gond paintings adorn the walls and floors depicting traditional Jayamitiya patterns.

Jayamitiya patterns are drawn on walls (ETV Bharat)

Supriya Arya who teaches art at Eklavya Residential Modern School explained, “The tribals do not need to purchase colour from the market. They prepare natural colours from the soil, leaves and flowers found in the forest. The brush is prepared from the hair of the tail of the domestic animals and is used to paint patterns that do not wear off easily.”

Ramlal Bharti of Chimtipur village in Patalkot pointed out that the tribals decorate their walls from colours prepared indigenously. “This is the time when we do not have much work on our hands and there are lots of festivals. We decorate our walls at the onset of Saawan and this decoration lasts till Diwali.”

All houses have colourful walls (ETV Bharat)

Dr Shantanu Pathak who has been doing research on tribal and Gondi paintings disclosed that painting is one of the prominent artworks of the Gond community. “Gond paintings are made to preserve this art form and also to communicate a lot of things. Folk songs, dances and paintings are an intrinsic part of Gond art. Gond paintings have developed to the point where they are dominating the markets,” he said.

Gond paintings narrate tribal lifestyle (ETV Bharat)

Gond painting is an ancient art form that is very rich in content. It gives an identity to Chhindwara, Mandla, Dindori, Jhabua and other areas around Chhattisgarh. The artworks depict flora and fauna along with human forms on the walls and floors of the tribal huts. These include depictions of Lord Krishna, crows carrying utensils, small boys and girls etc.

Natural colours from soil, leaves and flowers are used in paintings (ETV Bharat)

Gond artists neither need any formal training nor any coaching. It’s a tradition that has flowed from one generation to another where lines and dots are connected with each other to take shapes.

Gond households have paintings of bulls and elephants on the entrance. These are considered to be auspicious and signify power. The rooms have paintings depicting daily life which include a sleeping child, a mother cooking on the hearth and a woman serving her husband.