Tribal Education Gets Major Push: 235 More Eklavya Residential Schools Under Construction In India

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour to provide quality education to the tribal children, 235 more Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are under construction by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs across the country, which is likely to benefit more than one lakh students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The ministry has decided to establish one EMRS in every block having more than 50 ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons (as per the 2011 census).

The EMRS emphasises academic learning and the comprehensive development of the students. Each school accommodates 480 students, catering to students from class 6 to class 12.

The Tribal Affairs ministry has been implementing several initiatives in collaboration with other government bodies to provide tribal students with access to digital and skill-based education in these schools.

According to data issued by the ministry on Thursday, the central government has approved 728 EMRSs all across the country to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribe children to enable them to avail of opportunities in higher and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors.

As of July 15, 722 schools are sanctioned, and 479 schools are functioning. The total number of EMRs under construction in different states and union territories is 235.

Out of the 235, the highest number of EMRs under construction is from Odisha at 50, followed by Jharkhand at 34 and Chhattisgarh at 21, as per the data issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

It may be mentioned that the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been transforming the lives of the tribal students studying in EMRS across the country by providing free coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET examinations.

A total of 596 students from the EMRS have qualified for the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations this year from across the country.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bikrant Tiwary, a tribal rights expert, said EMRSs have significantly uplifted educational standards among tribal communities across the country.

He claimed, according to Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-level surveys, tribal students in EMRSs now outperform peers in many rural government schools, driven largely by structured environments, residential support, and a CBSE-aligned curriculum, adding that while challenges linger, the uptick in board scores and competitive exam participation reflects clear progress.

“EMRSs play a democratising role by providing free residential education, meals, uniforms, and healthcare to students from Class VI to XII. This alleviates financial burdens for tribal families, notably increasing girl-child education and retention. For example, Gujarat’s EMRS network (44 schools) now serves over 11,000 tribal students, many from first-generation learning backgrounds—demonstrating rising community faith in education,” Tiwary said.

He said EMRSs increasingly integrate tribal traditions into school life—celebrations of local festivals, tribal dance and art programs, and storytelling by elders.

“In many EMRSs, counselling and mentorship structures are still evolving. While standout schools offer trained staff and peer groups, others lack this support, leaving students vulnerable to cultural adjustment strain. We recommend a culturally sensitive, peer-led counselling system, including alumni mentorship and participatory storytelling—a model piloted successfully by local tribal NGOs,” the tribal rights expert added.