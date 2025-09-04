Trial Judge In Rewa Gets Threatening Letter Demanding Rs 500 Crore Ransom

Rewa: In a glaring example of the depleting fear of law, a man from Uttar Pradesh has sent a threatening letter to a judge posted in Teonthar asking for Rs 500 crore as ransom. The threatening letter was sent by the accused through Speed Post.

The letter was addressed to Trial Judge Mohini Bhadauria, who is posted at Teonthar Courts. The Speed Post letter had been sent from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said that the Trial Judge was threatened with death in the event of non-payment of the ransom amount.

The sender of the letter has identified himself as an accomplice of dacoit Hanuman’s gang. The ransom was demanded to be paid on September 1 at 7.45 pm in a forest in Uttar Pradesh. It was also written in the letter that the money was to be delivered by the Trial Judge to whom the letter was addressed.

Trial Judge Mohini Bhadauria herself lodged a complaint with the local Police, following which the accused was booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. The Police have started looking for the accused. Meanwhile, the security of the Trial Judge has been enhanced.

Sources said that a Police team has been sent to the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to trace the accused. The Police are also trying to ascertain the reason behind such a letter being sent to a judge.

Rewa’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh disclosed, “The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and he has been identified. He will be arrested soon.