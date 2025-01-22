In A First, A Tri-Services Tableau To Take Part In Republic Day Parade 2025

New Delhi: Displaying the spirit of jointness and integration, a Tri-services tableau will roll down Kartavya Path for the first time during the 76th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025.

According to a media statement by the Ministry of Defence, "With the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat', the tableau will showcase the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the Armed Forces, ensuring national security and operational excellence."

"The tableau would depict a joint operations room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services. It would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a Remotely Piloted Aircraft, reflecting the Tri-services synergy in multi-domain operations. These platforms exemplify the vision to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence," the statement added.

It said that 2025 has been declared as the ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence. "Jointness and integration is at the core of the mandate allocated to the Department of Military Affairs. These are identified as the key building blocks towards maximising combat potential of the Armed Forces in both, contemporary and future conflicts. Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff has taken focused actions towards Tri-services synergy to steer the reforms in the right direction," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence also announced tableaux of 16 states/Union Territories and 10 ministries/departments, on the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas’ will roll down on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade 2025.

Goa's tableaux will be based on the theme cultural heritage of Goa, while Uttarakhand's will be on the theme Uttarakhand" Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports. Haryana's tableaux will be on the theme Showcasing Bhagwad Gita while Jharkhand's tableaux will be on the theme - Swarnim Jharkhand: A Legacy of Heritage and Progress.

Gujarat's tableaux will be on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas', while the one of Andhra Pradesh will be on Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys. Punjab will have its tableaux on the theme Punjas as the land of knowledge and wisdom while Uttar Pradesh's tableaux will be based on the theme Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat Virasat aur Vikas.

Bihar's tableaux will be based on the theme Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas (Nalanda Vishwavidyalya). The tableaux will be based on the theme - Madhya Pradesh's Glory: Kuno National Park - The land of Cheetas, while the tableaux will be on Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja.

Karnataka's tableaux will be on the theme Lakkundi - Cradle or Stone Craft while the one from West Bengal will be on the theme The 'Lakshmir Bhandar' & 'Lok Prasar Prakalpa' - Empowering Lives and Fostering Self-Reliance in Bengal.

The tableaux of Union Territory Chandigarh will be based on the theme - Chandigarh: A Harmonious Blend of Heritage, Innovation and Sustainability while Delhi's tableaux will be on the theme of Quality Education. The tableaux from Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will be on the theme 'Daman Aviary Bird Park along with Kukri Memorial - a tribute to the valiant sailors of the Indian Navy.'

There will be tableaux from various ministries including the ones from tribal affairs, Women and Child Development, New and Renewable Energy, Rural Development, Earth Sciences, and Culture. The tableaux from the Ministry of Culture will be based on the theme - Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development, the Ministry of Defence added.