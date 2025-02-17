New Delhi: A strong earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook the national capital and parts of northern India on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of five kilometres, with coordinates of Latitude 28.59 N and Longitude 77.16 E.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long:77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi.". According to the Department of Seismology, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi at 5:36 am.

The sudden jolts prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out of their homes in panic. In a post on X, the Delhi Police stated, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" They also urged citizens to call the emergency helpline at 112 for any emergencies.

Aneesh, a vendor at New Delhi Railway Station, described a sudden, intense shaking that caused customers to shout in alarm. A passenger waiting for his train at the station added that it felt as if a train was running underground here. “Everything was shaking,” he said.

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Strong Tremors Felt Across North India (ANI)

Another individual in the waiting lounge recalled how everyone panicked and ran out, stating that it felt as if a bridge or other structure had collapsed. The other passenger stated that the tremors, though brief, had a very high intensity. He felt as if a train was approaching at high speed.

Additionally, a resident of Ghaziabad said that the tremors were so strong he had never experienced anything like it before, adding that the entire building was shaking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the residents of Delhi-NCR to stay calm and follow safety precautions. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

AAP leader Atishi stated on X, "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe." Resharing Atishi's post, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "I pray for the safety of everyone."

AICC national spokesperson Ragini Nayak shared, "Massive tremors were felt 10 minutes ago in Delhi, waking us up from our sleep. I hope and pray everyone is safe and sound."