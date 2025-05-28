Tree Felling In Delhi Ridge: SC Pulls Up DDA Over Road-Widening, Orders Extensive Afforestation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were guilty of contempt for tree felling in the capital's Ridge area, for widening a road and ordered extensive afforestation, and directed each errant officer to pay Rs 25,000 as a fine. However, the apex court observed that there was no malafide intent.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh said: "As a nation rooted in the rule of law and constitutionalism, there is immense faith placed in the judiciary….when there is wilful and deliberate disregard of the orders, this court ought to take a strict view".

The bench divided the contemptuous conduct in two parts: the non-compliance with the prior permission of the top court for felling of trees and the deliberate concealment from this court that the tree felling had already commenced. "The gravity and degree of contempt must be assessed on both these aspects…", said the bench.

Regarding the deliberate concealment, the bench said the conscious non-disclosure of material facts before the court during the course of proceedings strikes at the judicial delivery system.

The bench said it contaminates the judicial proceedings, and may cause irreversible prejudice to the opposite parties and carries the potential to result in erroneous precedents being laid down by the court.

“The respondents conduct has been gravely contemptuous and when viewed cumulatively, their actions amount to obstruction of the administration of justice. These acts, in our concern of view, falls squarely with the ambit of criminal contempt," the bench noted.

The bench said the deforestation revealed a "troubling pattern" of "institutional missteps and administrative overreach". The bench observed that there was no malafide intent in the cutting of trees, as the road was being widened to allow seamless transportation to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) hospital.

The bench said the hospital was to cater to the needs of paramilitary jawans, and added that ensuring access to quality medical care is not a privilege, but a necessity. The bench said it is imperative to recognise the importance of such institutions for military personnel and their families.

The bench also asked each DDA official, except the chairperson and vice-chairperson, responsible for felling trees without permission of the apex court to deposit a fine of Rs 25,000. The bench also formed a three-member committee to oversee the extensive afforestation plan and directed the panel to ensure thick tree cover on both sides of the approach road.

The apex court’s judgment came on a contempt plea alleging violation of the 1996 and March 4, 2024, ban on tree felling and deliberate non-compliance of orders on the part of the Delhi LG and former DDA vice-chairman Subhasish Panda. Previously, DDA had admitted before the top court that it had committed contempt by allowing the felling of over 600 trees in the Ridge area to widen a road to the hospital.

The top court had issued a contempt notice to Panda for felling of trees and directed LG and DDA Chairman V K Saxena to file a personal affidavit detailing actions against erring officials for illegally felling around 1,100 trees in the Ridge area in February 2024.