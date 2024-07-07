Tree Ambulance In Jaipur That Gives A Fresh Lease Of Life To Trees And Plants

Jaipur: We are aware of ambulances for humans and animals, but have you ever heard of the ambulances that work to revive trees and give them a fresh lease of life? This is Jaipur's 'Tree Ambulance', which has been giving breath to trees and plants, for the past 10 years. As a result of this, today the Vidyadhar Nagar area of Jaipur was dotted with greenery. Tree Ambulance Team 10 of Vidyadhar Nagar not only saved trees, but also planted more than 1. 35 lakh plants in the past 10 years.

A boon for trees and plants: Environmental conservation is a big challenge for the world. From common people to the elite, everyone is serious about it. People are also running campaigns for environmental conservation at their level. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, started a Tree Ambulance 10 years ago on July 5, 2014. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje flagged it off. Since then till date it has proved to be a boon for trees and plants.

On completion of 10 years, a programme was organised at Kargil Shaheed Park on Sunday under the leadership of Sushil Agarwal, founder of Tree Ambulance. A large number of team members and other people participated in the programme. People, who reached the programme, were made aware of environmental protection. Also, an appeal was made to them to plant as many saplings as possible. New saplings were planted on completion of 10 years of Tree Ambulance. Also, plants were distributed to the people.

These are the tools in the Tree Ambulance: All kinds of tools and medicines that give life to trees and plants are kept in the Tree Ambulance. Items like spray machines, water cans, shovels, saws, big scissors, cutter wire and hammers are kept in the tree ambulance. Fertilizer is also kept in the tree ambulance to provide to the plants and trees.

Sushil Agarwal, founder of Tree Ambulance, said that trees are pruned every day, and fertilizer is put in them. Trees that bend are tied with a rope and straightened. If a tree is infested with termites, it is also removed by applying medicine and the tree is given a new lease of life.

Ninety per cent of the planted saplings are alive: Sushil Agarwal said that since the beginning of the Tree Ambulance, the team members have together planted 1 lakh 35 thousand saplings in the Vidyadhar Nagar area, out of which 90 per cent are alive. In 10 years, no leave has been taken by the team till date. Even if they go out, other members of the team take care of this work. Be it Holi or Diwali, winter or rainy season, the team has no leave. Our aim is to make Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar area the greenest and cleanest area in the country.

He said that in the beginning, we had to face many problems. Even today the team has to face financial problems. The team is spending lakhs of rupees every month. Water tankers have to be ordered from our own money. There is no help from the government in this work, but this problem is nothing in front of the passion to make the area green. He said that seeing us, many other people also get inspired to protect the environment and contribute to the care of the trees.

This is how the Tree Ambulance started: He said that it was ten years ago when he used to take a walk with his friend Gopal Verma. On the way, he used to see the pitiable condition of trees and plants. Many trees were not pruned, and they were not watered properly. Some trees were infested with termites and some trees dried up and died. At that time, the idea came to start a Tree Ambulance that could take care of trees and plants in pitiable conditions. After this, a car was converted into a Tree Ambulance and tools used in the care of trees and plants were also kept in it. Other necessary items were also kept in the tree ambulance.

