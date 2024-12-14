ETV Bharat / bharat

Travellers Of AC, Sleeper Class Say Adding Extra Coaches Will Not Reduce Long List Of Waiting Tickets

New Delhi: The travellers of AC and Sleeper class coaches expressed their plights and said adding extra General Coaches will not help to reduce the long list of waiting tickets in these categories.

Expressing concern over the matter, Gaffar Ali, a train passenger, told ETV Bharat, "I have to travel from Delhi to Kolkata for my business purpose but due to long waiting list for a confirmed seat, either I have to postpone my business tour or take other mode of transport which effect my pocket directly.”

"I have recently heard that the Railways is going to add extra general coaches for unreserved passengers but it will not help us to get confirmed tickets because we need extra coaches or trains in the reservation category,” Ali added.

Another passenger, Lochan Singh told ETV Bharat, "AC and Sleeper class passengers face a double whammy at the same time with waiting ticket, first in waiting ticket we don’t get a seat and second E-ticket automatically refund amount following which we become ticketless, so we cannot travel in the General coach with the same waiting ticket. In that situation, we don’t have any other option but to buy another ticket which is a pathetic situation for senior citizens like me."